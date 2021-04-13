St. Croix County issues advisory recommending masks

In the absence of a statewide mask mandate in Wisconsin, St. Croix County Public Health has issued a Mask Advisory effective until June 6. Public Health recommends wearing masks as an important tool to fight this virus. Currently we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and a high level of community transmission in the county. In March, the county also reported its first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. This variant is spreading throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota and researchers believe it may be associated with increased risk of death compared to other variants.

“We know that masks work to help slow the spread of COVID-19. With the increase of cases and new variants in our community and surrounding areas, it is important for everyone to follow the recommendations in this advisory to keep the people of our communities safe” said Kelli Engen, St. Croix County Health Officer.

Masks act as a simple barrier that help prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others. When you breathe, talk, cough, or sneeze you are releasing respiratory droplets that can spread the virus. Under the Mask Advisory, Public Health recommends every individual, age five and older, in St. Croix County wear a face mask if:

• The individual is indoors, other than at a private residence; and;

• Another person or persons who are not members of individual’s household or living unit are present in the same room or enclosed space.

Face masks are strongly recommended in all other public settings, including outdoors when it is not possible to maintain physical distancing. There are exceptions to the advisory which can be found on the St. Croix County website.

In addition to the Mask Advisory, Public Health has updated the Health Advisory on the St. Croix County website to include guidance for individuals, gatherings, and establishments based on the current COVID-19 risk level in St. Croix County. The risk levels range from low to very high and are determined by the COVID-19 case activity in St. Croix County. St. Croix County encourages all residents of the county to follow this guidance for their safety and the safety of their families and neighbors.

Where can I find more information?

The St. Croix County Mask Advisory and risk level information can be found on the Health Advisory Page of the St. Croix County website: https://www.sccwi.gov/951/Health-Advisory