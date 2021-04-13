Esther Susan Heifner, 95, of Boyceville, WI passed away peacefully April 6, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI.

Esther was born July 21, 1925, in Hay River Township, WI to John and Ann Chernak. She had five older siblings Margaret, Irene, Joe, Frank, and William.

After graduation Esther married Glen Johnson. To this union Rodney, Susan, and Steven were born.

They later divorced, Esther met and married Leo Kegan. To this union Leland, Leonard, and Genvieve were born.

After Leo passed away she met and married Tom Heifner.

Esther is preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, Sons: Rodney Johnson and Leonard Kegan. Husbands Leo Kegan and Tom Heifner.

Esther is survived by children: Susan Barnett of Salem, AR; Steven Johnson of Portland, OR; Leland (Jodi) Kegan of Boyceville, WI; Genevieve Fern of Baldwin, WI; and Rodney (Patti) Johnson of Fortuna, CA. 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

She is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Family and friends may meet at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI on Saturday April 10, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. With interment services at Mound Cemetery Downing, WI to follow.

