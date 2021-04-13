David R. Kalla, age 91, formerly of Minneapolis, MN passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at The Parkview Nursing Home in Woodville, WI. As a resident for the past five years.

David was born February 26, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN. The only child born to Roy W. and Emma (Anderson) Kalla. Following graduating high school he served in the U.S. Army. David later married Daryl Anne Smith in August of 1954. They lived in Minneapolis, MN and raised 6 children, Peggy, David, Patrick, Marcy, John, and James.

David worked as a machine operator over the years in Minneapolis and was a lifelong resident there, before coming to stay at Parkview Home.

He was an avid Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra fan. He also enjoyed renting a cabin along Lake Superior where the family spent many vacations.

David is preceded in death by his parents and son John.

David is survived by daughter; Peggy Blanton, and Marcy Phillippi, sons David, Patrick, and James Kalla. 18 Grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Family interment will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Emerald, WI.

Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com