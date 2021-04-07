April 6 election results – Colfax Messenger

Town of Colfax

Treasurer

Melissa Morgan — 92 votes.

Deanna Arntson — 62 votes.

Village of Colfax

Village President:

Jody Albricht (registered write-in) — 51 votes.

Ricky Brockmiller (write-in) — 1.

Gary Stene (write-in) — 4.

Jen Rud (write-in) — 1.

Mark Mouledoux (write-in) — 4.

Jeff Prince (write-in) — 1.

Derrick Fjelsted (write-in) — 1.

Richard Johnson (write-in) — 1.

Lee Bjurquist (write-in) — 1.

Village Trustee

(The top three vote totals to fill three positions on the village board.)

Margaret Burcham — 125 votes.

Jeff Prince (registered write-in) — 71 votes.

Jen Rud (registered write-in) — 58 votes.

Mark Mouledoux (registered write-in) — 38 votes.

Derrick Fjelsted (write-in) —6.

Barbara Black (write-in) — 1.

R.O.C. (write-in) — 1.

Terry Moen (write-in) — 1.

Jason Johnson (write-in) — 1.

Dunn County Circuit Court Judge

Branch II

Christina Mayer — 3,496 votes.

Nicholas P. Lange — 3,013 votes.

Branch III

Luke M. Wagner — 4,970 votes.

Elk Mound Board of Education

(The top two vote totals to fill two positions on the Elk Mound school board).

Gary Bodenburg — 548 votes.

Mark Oas — 492 votes.

Michael Jenson Jr. — 352 votes.

Mark Levra — 326 votes.

Town of Howard

Town Chair

Tom Zwiefelhofer — 163 votes.

Wayne J. Schindler — 90 votes.

Supervisor I

Heather Rothbauer-Wanish — 158 votes.

Jeffrey Bennesch — 93 votes.

Supervisor 2

Dennis Dvoracek — 190 votes.

Wisconsin State Superintendent of Schools

Jill Underly — 526,286 votes (58 percent).

Deborah Kerr — 386,392 votes (42 percent).