April 6 election results – Colfax Messenger
Town of Colfax
Treasurer
Melissa Morgan — 92 votes.
Deanna Arntson — 62 votes.
Village of Colfax
Village President:
Jody Albricht (registered write-in) — 51 votes.
Ricky Brockmiller (write-in) — 1.
Gary Stene (write-in) — 4.
Jen Rud (write-in) — 1.
Mark Mouledoux (write-in) — 4.
Jeff Prince (write-in) — 1.
Derrick Fjelsted (write-in) — 1.
Richard Johnson (write-in) — 1.
Lee Bjurquist (write-in) — 1.
Village Trustee
(The top three vote totals to fill three positions on the village board.)
Margaret Burcham — 125 votes.
Jeff Prince (registered write-in) — 71 votes.
Jen Rud (registered write-in) — 58 votes.
Mark Mouledoux (registered write-in) — 38 votes.
Derrick Fjelsted (write-in) —6.
Barbara Black (write-in) — 1.
R.O.C. (write-in) — 1.
Terry Moen (write-in) — 1.
Jason Johnson (write-in) — 1.
Dunn County Circuit Court Judge
Branch II
Christina Mayer — 3,496 votes.
Nicholas P. Lange — 3,013 votes.
Branch III
Luke M. Wagner — 4,970 votes.
Elk Mound Board of Education
(The top two vote totals to fill two positions on the Elk Mound school board).
Gary Bodenburg — 548 votes.
Mark Oas — 492 votes.
Michael Jenson Jr. — 352 votes.
Mark Levra — 326 votes.
Town of Howard
Town Chair
Tom Zwiefelhofer — 163 votes.
Wayne J. Schindler — 90 votes.
Supervisor I
Heather Rothbauer-Wanish — 158 votes.
Jeffrey Bennesch — 93 votes.
Supervisor 2
Dennis Dvoracek — 190 votes.
Wisconsin State Superintendent of Schools
Jill Underly — 526,286 votes (58 percent).
Deborah Kerr — 386,392 votes (42 percent).