Nancy C. Larson, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, surrounded by family, at Colfax Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Janesville on January 28, 1940; the daughter of Robert and Ruth Pierce. Nancy graduated from Colfax High School in 1959; where she met the love of her life Sidney R. Larson Sr. The two were married on July 17, 1959, and had two children. In her early years she worked on the farm and later started working as a housekeeper in various motels.

She was a long-time member of Colfax Lutheran Church. Nancy enjoyed going to casinos, collecting crystal, cleaning and dusting, watching the Packers and the Badgers, cooking home-style meals, and spending time with family; especially with her grandkids and great-grand kids (she especially enjoyed making sure the grandkids were always squeaky clean). She was a spitfire who loved hard and was always there for those around her.

She is survived by her husband Sidney Sr.; her two children Sidney (Christy) Larson Jr. and Wendy Larson; siblings Marlene (Ben) Evan and Donnie Pierce; grandchildren Shane (Brittany) Larson, Shawn Larson, Heather (Mitch) Olmsted, and Skyler Larson; great-grandchildren Ryleigh, Xander, Elijah, and Waelen; and many relatives and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert “Bob” Jr.; sister Joan; and her sister-in-law Carol Pierce.

Public walk-through visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 E. Railroad Ave, Colfax, WI 54730. Gravesite burial will be held at 4:30 p.m.

A private funeral service will be held prior to the visitation at 12:30 p.m., we ask that this time be for family only.

A special thank you to the staff at Colfax Rehabilitation Center for treating Nancy as family. We want you to know she truly loved the time she spent with you all and considered you all as part of the family. Every time one of you walked into the room Nancy lit up and a big smile filled her face. We couldn’t have asked for better care for our Mom/Grandma. She loved you all and will continue to watch over you. We would also like to thank Hospice and Pastor Walck, of Colfax Lutheran Church, for spending time with Nancy and being there for her as she gained her angel wings.

For online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com