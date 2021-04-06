Dunn County Health and Human Services Board unanimously supports Health Advisory encouraging mask use

MENOMONIE – The County Health and Human Services Board, comprised of County Board members and citizen appointees, approved a resolution advising all residents to comply with the most recent Health Advisory, which directed that all residents of Dunn County should wear a face covering, covering mouth and nose completely, when indoors or in a public space other than a private residence, and when in other settings including outdoors when physical distancing is not possible. Click here for the full resolution: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WublsAhMz2JE8cgWvCKS4W1XsrocpVX4/view?usp=sharing

On March 30, 2021 the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued a decision invalidating Governor Evers declaration of a public health emergency due to COVID-19. As a result, the mask mandate put in place at the state level is no longer in effect. However, the Court did not review questions of how effective masks are in protecting against the virus, only the law used to issue declarations lasting more than 60 days. The Dunn County Board of Health and Human Services strongly urges continued use of masks.

While progress is being made in vaccination roll-out, Dunn County continues to be a Very High Risk level for COVID-19.

CDC guidance documents state that, “Correct and consistent mask use is a critical step everyone can take to reduce their risk of getting and spreading COVID-19”.

In addition to consistently and correctly wearing masks, everyone should continue to take these important steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

• Stay at least 6 feet (at least 2 arm lengths) away from others who do not live with you

• Avoid crowds

• Avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces

• Stay home when you are sick

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (or use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol)

• Get vaccinated when the vaccine is available to you

• Get tested if you have signs or symptoms of COVID-19, or if you think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19