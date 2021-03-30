If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Wayne R. Rostamo, age 78, of Knapp, WI passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1942 in Menomonie, WI to Conrad and Edna (Running) Rostamo.

On Nov. 3, 1967, Wayne married Shirley Finder in Stillwater, MN. They made their home in Knapp, WI.

Wayne was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 139 for 55 years. He also worked for DKS in Menomonie for 28 years.

Wayne was a member of Wilson Lutheran Church for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, cutting wood and making maple syrup. He also loved attending auctions, especially Lee’s Auctions.

Wayne is survived by his wife Shirley; a brother Larry (Kathy) Rostamo; two sisters-in-law, Judy Johnson and Sharon (Donald) Spielman; two brothers-in-law, Ken (Pam) Finder and Kevin (Mona) Finder; special nephew Matthew Finder; his special furry friends, C.C. and Boomer. He is also survived by many additional nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, Donald and Eileen Finder; brother-in-law Eugene Johnson; sister-in-law Nona Post; and niece Amanda Post.

There will be a visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.

