Boyceville Village President Candidate: Gib Krueger

Longtime Village of Boyceville president Gilbert “Gib” Krueger is being challenged for his seat at the head of village board by current trustee Lukas Montgomery in the April 6 spring election.

Krueger has served on the village board for the past 29 years. First elected to the board as a trustee, Krueger was re-elected to that position eight times until he was appointed to his current position as village president in February of 2008 following the resignation of Steve Fischer. He will be vying for his seventh term as president.

Krueger along with his wife Lisa and their daughter LaRissa live on Tiffany Street.

A lifelong resident of the Boyceville area and a graduate of Boyceville High School, Krueger works in the shipping and receiving department for Cardinal Glass in Menomonie.

Below are Krueger’s answers to a questionnaire sent out by the Tribune Press Reporter. Candidates were asked to try and limit each of their responses to 100 words or less.

What experience do you have as an elected official or what experience do you have in leadership positions?

Served several terms as village trustee.

Currently village president.

Recently have a new mainstreet obtained the feed mill property and improved it immensely.

Extended Charlotte Street to service the new fire hall spent numerous hours on working to get Dollar General store.

President of the Boyceville Fire District.

President of the Boyceville Ambulance District.

Charter member and past president of the Boyceville Lions Club.

Why did you decide to run for the town board?

I care deeply about Boyceville. Feel I can contribute to our future growth and keeping Boyceville something we can all be proud of.

What about your background or education or values or personality makes you particularly suited to continue serving on the village board?

Have the ability to communicate with all citizens young and old.

What do you believe to be the biggest challenges or issues facing your village?

Trying to get the most efficient use of our tax dollars. Spend on needs and not wants.

Need to be more proactive than reacting when it comes to water, and sewer departments as well as our streets.

Continue with our “new” garbage and recycling district to have a place to get rid of our “stuff” and get the costs and fees more in line of what they should be, and keep what we have parks, library, services village provides.

Find the next business/store to locate in Boyceville continue a good working relationship with the school.

What do you hope to accomplish by serving on your village board?

Hope to get all citizens to take ownership in Boyceville tell the board what you like what you dislike. What can be done to improve for everyone.

Let’s make Boyceville first.

Other comments?

I have been proud and honored each and every day to represent Boyceville if there’s a better place to grow up, live and raise a family please point it out to me. We’re all in this together. There’s no “I” in TEAM.