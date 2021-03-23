Boyceville School Board Candidate: Peter Score

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Peter Score is one of the three candidates vying for the two opens seats on the Boyceville Community School District’s Board of Education in the April 6 Spring election.

Score, 39, along with Erik Evenson are the two board incumbents and are being challenged by Amber Carlsrud for their seats on the five-member board.

Score is a dairy farmer, who along with wife Ashley, are raising three daughters – Layla, Danica and Loretta.

He is a lifelong resident of the Boyceville School District having graduated in 2000.

Below are Score’s answers to a questionnaire sent out by the Tribune Press Reporter. Candidates were asked to try and limit each of their responses to 100 words or less.

Why did you decide to run for a position on the Board of Education?

I decided to run again for school board to continue to serve my neighbors, the residents and students of the Boyceville School District. I feel that I’ve still got plenty to offer and am able and willing to do that for them.

What about your background or education or values or personality makes you particularly suited to serve on the school board?

My background and education have come from being raised in this community by high quality people- family and neighbors, people who have taught me what they know. That’s how I’ve developed my values. I was raised here, where I live, and started farming right out of high school. Perseverance. Diligence. Determination. Integrity. Problem solving. I’ve been blessed to be around people who’ve taught me these things my whole life by demonstrating it in their behavior and sharing their wisdom. Because of my job, I get to practice things like problem solving everyday. I also have been serving on the Sheridan Town Board for 14 years. This experience helps me when I’m in the role of school board member as well.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unique challenges for school districts over the past year. What challenges related to COVID-19 do you anticipate will be facing the school district in the years to come?

Handling getting back to “normal” with grace. How people have handled this problem has varied. Attitudes about what is appropriate and what isn’t are as diverse as different people’s perspectives are. I look forward to when we can talk about graduation or other events without being concerned about social distancing. How we handle it is up to us.

What do you believe to be the biggest issues facing the Boyceville school district? Enrollment, which then affects our finances. As our enrollment goes down, so does funding. Nobody likes to deal with those consequences, but they need to be dealt with as they come along.

Why are you the best candidate for the Board of Education?

Why am I the best? Perhaps I’m not. I can’t speak about the other candidates but what I know is that I am willing to roll up my sleeves and work for the people I serve. That’s how I see things. I serve you, my neighbors, the students and families of our district. I will use the lessons I’ve learned in life and the talents I’ve been blessed with to make decisions on behalf of my neighbors. Because of my background I am used to making decisions. Tough decisions, and having to live with the consequences. I’m willing to do this for you, the residents of the Boyceville School District.

Other comments?

I would like to thank the residents of the district for the opportunity to serve you for the last 6 years. If you would like, I will continue to serve you. I am inspired by the folks who make up our district. There is so much potential for our schools. I am humbled to play a role in it. Thank you, residents, for what you do for our community.