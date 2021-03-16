Roger Raymond Kerr, age 78, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, after a ‘good life’ and a courageous 4 year battle with cancer. He was born July 8, 1942, to Francis and Inga (Kildahl) Kerr, at their family homestead in Springfield Township, St. Croix County, Wisconsin. He was child number 9 of 11. Roger was a 1960 graduate of Glenwood City High School and an avid baseball player. He went on to join the U.S. Army and served from 1960-1962. He was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany, where he continued to play baseball and fuel his passion for adventure. He was also in the Army Reserves until November 1966. Upon his discharge, he returned to Wisconsin, where he met his wife, Ann Marie Berkseth. They were united in marriage in 1966 and relocated to St Paul, MN, where Roger worked for Ford Motor Company. Roger’s adventurous spirit led him to pursue a 35 year career with United Airlines, establishing lifelong friendships along the way. In 1974, Roger and Ann relocated with their first two daughters to Colorado. Roger loved exploring the Wild West and the Rocky Mountains, including camping, skiing, fishing, and elk hunting. Instilling a love of nature and physical work. Roger and Ann had their third daughter in Colorado and felt a tug of the Midwest pulling them home. Relocating to Tomah, WI in 1985. Roger combined his United Airlines career with supporting the Armed Forces by working at Camp Douglas/Volk Field and Ft McCoy at SATO Travel (Scheduled Air Traffic Office). Eventually retiring as a Customer Service Manager from the Madison, WI airport.

Roger filled his retirement and non-work hours with friends and family, hunting, golfing, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. Roger also enjoyed serving his church and community. Including construction Mission trips with Samaritan’s Purse and Medical/Dental Mission trips to Haiti. Most recently, Roger umpired around the region for Boys Baseball and Girls Softball.

Roger will be remembered dearly for his tender heart, welcoming hugs, unpretentious way, booming laugh, and love of Christ. Those of us blessed to have crossed his path should rest assured; Roger confirmed he ‘lived a good, full life.’

He is survived by his wife, Ann; and children, Becky (John) Errigo and their son, Ryan, Brigitte (Chris Bell) Kerr, and Shannon (Tim) Proietti and their sons, Joseph and Cole; and siblings Arlene Clack, Arlis Rundblad, Lorraine Quilling, Ina Kubesh, Ralph Kerr, Sandy Kerr, and John Kerr. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; Allen Kerr, Alvin Kerr, Joyce Schillinger; nephew Larry Kerr; and great-nephew Tanner Aschittino.

Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 12:00 p.m., at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the family where the money will be dispersed to various missions through Gloria Dei.

Keeping our families and community safe is important to us, therefore, we ask that those in attendance please wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing with the family. Masks will be available at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Family and friends who wish to view services via Facebook Live Stream may visit Roger’s obituary page at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com and click on the Live Webcast link under the “Events” at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 OR go to the Torkelson Funeral Home Facebook Page to view. A recording of Roger’s services will be saved on the Torkelson Facebook page, as well as the funeral home website.