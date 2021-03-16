Gaylord Morgan Johnson was born March 14th, 1926, on a farmstead near Clear Lake, Wisconsin in Dunn County to Lenora Sophie (Gullickson) Johnson and Arthur Johnson.

He passed away on March 8th, a victim of old age, Covid-19, and pneumonia.

Gaylord enjoyed the smell of fresh cut hay, flat fields, spending time in the woods cutting firewood, bowling, having breakfast on Monday mornings with friends and meeting his brothers and sisters for lunch each month at Menomonie Family Restaurant. He split logs by hand until he was 90 years old.

He graduated from Boyceville High School in 1944, and went to work at Lakeside Aluminum Company in Menomonie. In 1948, he married Betty Mae Hanson, they moved to a farm not far from his birthplace near Clear Lake. A long driveway, harsh winters, and an outhouse best characterized those years. Five children were born to Gaylord and Betty in that tiny house: Linda, Gary, Karen, LuAnn, and Galen.

From 1954 to 1974, Gaylord and his family established and lived on Best Valley Dairy Farm near Downing, Wisconsin. He served on the Best Valley School Board. Their daughter Terri was born there.

Gaylord was active in the Boyceville Area Sno-Jammer’s Snowmobile Club and bowled for many years on the Trojan Seed Corn bowling team.

Gaylord had a home near Minong, Wisconsin; he and Betty spent many happy summers there.

In 1974, Gaylord and Betty sold Best Valley Dairy Farm and moved to Boyceville. That same year Gaylord went to work for Nor-Lake Corporation in Hudson, Wisconsin. He reveled in the fact that there were no barn chores to do when he came home. He retired from Nor-Lake in 1989.

Gaylord believed in being active in the community. He was a volunteer fireman for the Village of Boyceville for 26 years and served two terms as a Trustee on the Village Board. He served numerous times as a Trustee for St. John’s Lutheran Church.

He was proud to be a blood donor for the American Red Cross and in 2014 received his 20-gallon pin.

Gaylord liked to keep active and worked summers for Piney Point Resort and Shady Lane Resort on Gull Lake near Springbrook, WI, until the resort was sold in 2006.

Gaylord is preceded in death by his wife Betty, son Gary, daughter LuAnn Hall, and parents Arthur and Lenora Johnson.

He is survived by children Linda (Elmer) Laitala of Ogilvie, MN; Karen of Eau Claire; Galen (Kathi) of Minong, WI; and Terri (Mark Berg) of Knapp, and special friend Jane Brown.Grandchildren: Stephanie (John) Laitala-Rupp, James (Jennifer) Hall, Charlie Hall, AJ Volk, Josh Volk, Matthew Berg, and great-granddaughter Skyler Hall.

Services will be held at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City is serving the family. Future arrangements can be found later at www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com