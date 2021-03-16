Betty A. Holden, age 98, of Menomonie, WI passed away at her daughter’s home in the Town of Sherman, Dunn Co., WI, on Thursday, Mar. 11, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 4, 1922 in Menomonie, WI to Henry and Helen (Schultz) Giertz. Betty graduated from Menomonie High School and then Dunn County Normal School.

On Oct. 25, 1941, Betty married Arthur “Jack” Holden in the parsonage at Peace Lutheran Church. Together they farmed on the Holden home farm in the Town of Menomonie for many years.

Betty was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and a church circle. She was also a 4-H leader for Willing Workers 4-H Club for many years and a member of Beaver Creek Homemakers since 1941. She was an excellent cook and host. She loved her flowers and loved the beauty of the fall colors and the green of spring.

Betty enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout the U.S. and Europe, much of it was for his work with Dunn County Electric. She was one of the women that helped tear down the Berlin Wall.

Betty would always look on the bright side of things and didn’t believe that arguing would solve anything. She was a mentor for many kids and could always make the bad times seem better. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Betty is survived by her children, Barb Mathiesen, Bob (Jean) Holden, Gary Holden, Jackie (Bob) Lenz; ten grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jack Holden; two grandsons; son-in-law John Mathiesen; daughter-in-law Marilyn Holden; three sisters, Frances Shalbreck, Marian Scott, Doris Morris; and two brothers, Bill Giertz and Jim Giertz.

Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. The service will be livestreamed to www.facebook.com/OlsonFunerals. There will be a public visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI.

