Village Board gets updates on construction projects

BOYCEVILLE—The Village board heard updates on current and future planned projects. Drew Lindh, an engineer with MSA out of Rice Lake addressed the board with those updates.

Lindh explained that there was warrantee work yet do with the Village’s Main Street project that was completed last year and that should be addressed early this year. He also touched on water and sewer main extension along State Highway 79.

He mentioned the planned facility survey and plant upgrades to the water and sewer facility and plan for funding of those projects.

Later in the meeting, Lindh and Eric Barclay, also from MSA discussed the Highway 170 project in Boyceville. Barclay, specifically addressed the Highway 170 project and told the board that the State Transportation Department is moving ahead with the Highway 170 improvements this summer and he questioned the Village Board what they wanted to do with the existing curb and gutter on a stretch of that highway from East Street to St. John’s Street, some 2700 feet.

The board discussed this matter for some time and being told that what the cost could be well over a hundred thousand dollars to remove the old curb and gutter and replace it with new concrete. In the end the board approved doing spot replacement with the cost not to exceed $25,000.

In his report, Public Works Director, Don Rose informed the board that 88 water customers have been told to keep their water running to prevent the water pipes from freezing, He noted that they have had four frozen water pipes and broken meters. He concluded his report, “please do not turn your water off.”

In his report, Police Chief Greg Lamkin, informed the Board that this department handled 111 office calls for service, which he noted was an16 percent increase over last year. He noted that the grant funded equipment and his body armor replacement has arrived and he has submitted to the DOJ and the insurance for grant payment.

His report also stated, “Sgt. Rud attended training last month and is now a State certified law enforcement instructor. This will enable us to put on our own training with some of the other smaller departments.” His report continued, “Working with the school and the Sheriff’s Office I arranged for the K9s to conduct a search of the middle school and high school campus. No contraband was found,” his report stated.

Lamkin also addressed the update on the Municipal Ordinance Title 9-Public Utilities that he had presented to the board last month. Board member Jonathon Farrell noted that he was not ready to approve it. “We were on a road trip and I had time to read the entire document. I have a some questions and found a couple of errors,” he said. No action was taken on the matter.