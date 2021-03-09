David Merlyn Forrest, age 75 of Glenwood City, WI, passed away on March 7, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.

David was born June 1, 1945, in Baldwin, WI to Ivan and Irene (Collis) Forrest. David later married Sharon Bonte on December 7, 1968, Faith Lutheran Church in Glenwood City, WI.

David joined the U.S. Army and served from 1962 to 1965. Upon his discharge he returned to the area where they lived in New Richmond, WI, until 1976, when they returned to Glenwood City where they presently resided. He worked construction before retiring from Andersen Windows after 27 years.

He was an out going person, who loved the outdoors, golfing, camping, bowling and spending time with family and friends.

David is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Roger, Craig, John, and Ronnie. Sister Zoa Zimmerman, and grandson Nate Oehlke

David is survived by his wife Sherry, Daughters Kelly (Todd) Kahler and Shannon (Darren) Tuttle.

Grandchildren Derek (Amanda) Dikeman, Dylan (Lindsay) Dikeman and Cody Oehlke (Nikki).

Great-grandchildren Wade, Wyatt, Gracie, and Willow.

Step-grandchildren Ashley Kahler (Nate), Cayla (Steven) Mataczynski, Samantha Ware, and Isaac (Brooke) Tuttle. Step Great-grandchildren Brayden, McKenna, Harper, Emorie, Jonah, Ezrah, Zion, Nevaeh, and Jazmyn. Brother Dick (Joy) Forrest and sister Edna Forrest. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Reverend Bradley Peterson officiating. Friends may call at the church 3 hours prior. Covid distancing and masks are required.