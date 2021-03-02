Robert M. Larson, age 83 of Emerald, WI died on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Parkview Home in Woodville, WI where he had been a resident for the past three years.

Bob’s Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 13th at First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI. Visitation at church from 11-1 p.m. and funeral begins at 1 p.m.

There will be a complete obituary in the next edition of the paper.

Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI is handling the arrangements.