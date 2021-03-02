Nanette Lynn Nielsen, age 64, of Wilson, WI, Passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2021, at home.

Nanette was born February 26, 1956, to John and Molly (Agner) Bourn. She married Mike Nielsen on February 15, 1997, and they were married for 22 years.

She most recently worked at Brothers and prior she was head chef at The Pump House.

She enjoyed making salsa, time with her family, yelling at the Packers on the television, riding Harley and just jamming out.

Nanette is preceded in death by her parents, step father Marcie Olson, husband, sister Charlene Wold and her dog Shadow.

Nanette is survived by 3 children, Lynnette Wood of Downing, Nova Wood of Elmwood, and Scott (Jessica) Johnston.

Grandchildren, Amber Geraets, Jesse (Tricia) Quinn, Kloe and Kyra Dahl, Stephanie Nelson Marko, Brittney Marko, Alexia, Dennis and Katie Johnston.

Great-grandchildren, Claira and Landon Quinn, Elle and Theodore Nelson

Brothers and sisters, Richard Bourn, LeAnn (Ventura) Rodriguez, Tom (Judy) Bourn, Jim (Robin) Bourn, Aleta (Mark) Martell, Debbie Lee and Marilyn (Jeff) Riehm and cat Charmin.

She is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home with Reverend Jonathan Zielske officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to services on Friday. Due to Covid-19 numbers are limited.