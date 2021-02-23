MARY LOU (FLEMING) GOODWIN

Mary Lou Goodwin (Nee: Fleming), age 94 of Stillwater.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and devoted follower of Christ. She entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on February 18, 2021, surrounded by family. Mary Lou was a special education teacher for most of her career. She taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She loved her family dearly and always cared for others’ needs before her own. She enjoyed entertaining friends at the Sunday family table. Her steadfast love and faithfulness to the Word of God was shared at the table, and she thanked God for giving her a ministry to serve others, always giving Him the glory. We grieve even as we rejoice in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, knowing that she is raised with Him. We celebrate the legacy of faith she left for generations to come.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by the love of her life for 74 years, Conrad “Bud” Goodwin; and sisters, Grace and Betty.

She is survived by her children Dianne (Brian) Tischler, Kitty Anderson, Joel (Linda); siblings Clarence, Loretta, Allen; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private Family Service. Internment at Greenwood Cemetery in Emerald, WI. Memorials preferred to Fraser, a provider for children with special needs. www.fraser.org/donate.

