Doris Elvera (Newville) Herdahl, age 95, of Boyceville, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, February 18, 2021, in Hospice Care at Pioneer Health and Rehab in Prairie Farm, Wisconsin.

Doris was born on May 3, 1925 to Jim and Alice (Tronrud) Newville in New Haven Township, Dunn County, Wisconsin. Doris graduated from Clear Lake High School. In 1944, she married Phil Herdahl and they farmed on the home Herdahl farm near Connorsville. Where they raised their family. They later moved to the Downsville area where they lived for twenty years before returning to Boyceville.

Doris worked at Schultz Brother’s Department Store and at 3M in Menomonie. She then traveled extensively for fifteen years while selling ads for the Lutheran Digest Magazine. She was active at Grace Lutheran Church in Connorsville, Little Elk Creek near Downsville and at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville.

Doris and Phil enjoyed their travels to Norway England. In 1960 Doris and Phil founded the Connorsville Comets 4-H club and it remains one of the oldest and most active clubs in Dunn County. She was also active in the Dunn County Homemakers.

She and Phil spent twenty-seven winters in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. She was a good friend to many and always kind, caring and willing to help neighbors in need.

Doris is survived by her children Sharon Knudson of Eagle, Idaho, JoAnne (John) Schroeder of Downing, Wisconsin, Ruth Herdahl Neumann (Willi) of Big Lake, MN and Mercedes, Texas and Douglas (Linda) Herdahl of Rochester, Minnesota. Also by Steven (Sally) Culver of New Berlin, Wisconsin the nephew she and Phil raised after his mother died. Also survived by a sister, Margie Wiseman of Prairie Farm, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Phil Herdahl; Brothers, Ernie, Marvin, Donald Newville; Father Jerome Newville; Sisters, Anne Culver, Mabel and Lorraine Newville; a son-in-law, Robert Knudsen; Grandchildren Janeen Schroeder and Susie JoEllen Johnson and one great grandchild Makenzie Bussiere.

She is survived by 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Services were held with visitation at 1 p.m. and the funeral at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, Wisconsin with Rev. Brad Peterson officiating. Services were streamed on the Trinity Lutheran Facebook page. Burial was immediately following the service at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery in Connorsville, Wisconsin.

Due to Covid restrictions, numbers were limited to fifty.

Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City is assisting the family.