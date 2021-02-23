Boyceville board of education approves hirings and calendar, accepts grant monies

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE — During its regular monthly meeting held February 17, the Boyceville Board of Education approved hirings to fill a pair of vacant positions and accepted a nearly $3,000 donation from Merlyn and Shirley Jones.

The Board also gave its approval of the proposed 2021-22 school calendar during last Wednesday’s meeting.

Members unanimously approved the hiring of Shannon Bignell as an intervention specialist and reading teacher and Jill Schwebach to fill the position of district speech and language pathologist under the action items portion of the agenda.

At that time, the board also accepted a $2,796 donation through the MASA (Merlyn And Shirley Anne) Fund, which is a fund of the Community Foundation of Dunn County.

In a letter to Superintendent Nick Kaiser dated January 14, 2021, Georgina Tegart, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Dunn County wrote that Merlyn and Shirley Jones, residents of the Boyceville area, began the MASA Fund in 2010 with a long-term dream of supporting education in the Boyceville Community School District and that grants made from this fund reflect Merlyn and Shirley’s dedication and commitment to improve the lives of Boyceville students, specifically by supporting education initiatives related to field trips, school assemblies, teacher mini-grants, and student philanthropy.

“We are honored to be able to assist Merlyn and Shirley with their philanthropic goals and want to thank you and the Boyceville Community School District for all you do,” wrote Tegart.

Next school year’s calendar will once again feature a week-long spring break according to the proposed calendar that was approved by the board. That 5-day break will take place on March 14 through 18, 2022.

The calendar also lists the first day for students as Wednesday, September 1, 2021, that is preceded by an open house on August 30th, and inservice on he 31st. The final day of school is slated for Friday, June 3, 2022.

Other dates of interest are: parent-teacher conferences on October 18, 21 and 22, 2021 and February 21, 24 and 25, 2022; Christmas break from December 23 through January 2; prom is set for April 23 and graduation will be held on Friday, May 27 (Memorial Day weekend).

In all, the calendar features 175 days for student instruction and 191 contract days for teachers.

The 2021 Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship and Technical Excellence High Education Scholarship recipients were also named during the February meeting. Nathan Corr was selected as the 2021 Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship winner with the alternates being (in order) Connor Sempf and Brady Helland. Alexander Ressler was recognized as the Boyceville High School recipient of this year’s Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship with Jensine Boesl as the alternate.

There is great news on the COVID-19 front for staff and students in the Boyceville Community School District, positive test results among students and staff have declined dramatically since the district went virtual for a three-week period from Thanksgiving break to Christmas break.

In fact, DeeAnn Thompson, Tiffany Creek Elementary principal noted during her report to the board that there were currently no positive (active) cases of the coronavirus among TCE staff and students and that just two students remained under quarantine.

Thompson also told members of the board that TCE would soon be holding its 100th Day of School celebration and that parent-teacher conference are slated to take place this week – February 22, 23 and 25.

High school/ middle school principal Tyler Moy also echoed the approaching conferences in his buildings saying that they would be held at the end of this month. He said that it was decided to go with an electronic sign-up this year and that parents could select from 36 different time slots over the course of two nights.

Moy also informed the board that as part of his weekly Zoom meetings with other area school principals, a discussion has gotten underway about the possibility for Prom and Graduation events later this spring. While some schools in the area will be hosting a Prom in some capacity. Moy noted that Dunn County Health Officials are recommending that county schools not hold a Prom as it might then impact the district’s ability to host a graduation ceremony.

Superintendent Kaiser informed the board that COVID-19 vaccinations for employees may begin as soon as March 1. He stated that the district is working with Dunn County and local health providers to give staff that choose to be vaccinated have the opportunity to do so.

Kaiser also noted that Governor Tony Evers will soon be releasing his proposed budget for the next biennium. He said that should aid the district in its financial planning for the next school year.

The board did go into closed session to discuss employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee but did not take any action when it reconvened into open session and adjourned the meeting.