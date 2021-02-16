UW Health experts offer guidance: What to know after you get the vaccine

With thousands of Wisconsinites vaccinated and many thousands to come in the latest group recently announced for vaccination, there are things people should know once vaccinated.

UW Health is offering tips for those who have been vaccinated:

• Get both doses: The full level of immunity is achieved 7 to10 days after the second dose, the first dose alone does not offer that level of protection.

• If you have both doses, the vaccines currently available are approximately 95% effective. A 95% effective vaccine is extraordinary, but that still leaves a 5% chance you could contract the virus after vaccination.

• We are still learning about a vaccinated individual’s ability to carry or pass the virus while not getting sick or showing symptoms themselves. That means a vaccinated person could pass the virus to someone who hasn’t been vaccinated and make them sick.

• Don’t stop taking precautions: Everything is not back to normal. Continue to wear a mask, socially distance and avoid large gatherings, especially with current levels of community spread. We’ll need to do this until most people have been vaccinated.

• Side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines such as fever, soreness at the injection site, headache and fatigue are common but rarely severe.

Vaccines will not become broadly available to the general public for some time. For those not yet vaccinated, masking, hand hygiene and social distancing continue to be the preventive measures that work against this virus.