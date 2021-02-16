Military funeral for Ronald “Ron” Muszynski

The veterans of Russell Toycen American Legion Post 131 of Colfax held a military funeral for Ronald “Ron” Roy Muszynski on January 29, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Mound.

Legionnaires on the firing squad were Chris Larson, Bill Yingst, Don Braaten, Tarry Turner, Randy Owen and Dale Bergeson.

Legionnaires in the Color Guard were Alan Johnson and Gust Fehr.

The flag was presented to Ron’s wife, Marlys Muszynski, by Post Commander Chris Larson.

Tom Dunbar played Taps.