JEAN MCINTYRE

Jean (Van Dien) McIntyre, age 97, of Boyceville, WI, passed away Peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.

She was born February 23, 1923, in Glenwood City, WI, to James and Della (Canfield) Van Dien. The family moved to Knapp, WI, in 1925, where Jean attended schools in Knapp and Menomonie High School. In 1939, she moved with her family to Boyceville, WI, where she graduated from Boyceville High School in 1940.

In 1941, Jean married Douglas McIntyre in Stillwater, MN, where they lived until 1942, when he entered military service during WWII, at which time they returned to Boyceville. Jean worked at various places until she began work at Swiss Miss (Sanna Dairies) in Menomonie where she worked for 25 years, retiring in 1983.

Jean was an active member of the Knapp and Boyceville Churches, being confirmed in 1935. She was a member of the Boyceville United Methodist Women, Candlelight Circle, along with various other church activities. She also sang in the church choirs at Knapp and Boyceville for over 60 years.

She liked to sew, flowers, and traveling. She loved music, most kinds of music but especially choir and gospel music. She had fond memories as a child during the great depression, of gathering at her grandparent’s home with her family, and with uncles and cousins who all played musical instruments, and everyone sang.

Jean is survived by her daughters; Beverly Hintzman and Marilyn Stevens (Rick); grandchildren, Robin Brandt (Doug), Noelle Mack (Scott), and Michael Hintzman (Crystal); great-grandchildren, Emma, Elise, Madeline, Miranda, and Benjamin; and sister Gail Hilson; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas; her parents; two sisters, Ruth Van Dien and Dorothy Severson; six brothers, Raymond, William, Lynn, James Jr., Jack, and Wayne; and son-in-law, Rev. Ned Hintzman.

Private graveside services will be held at Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville, WI, with Pastor Shannon Mattison officiating. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Boyceville United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 94, Boyceville, WI 54725. Cards to family can be sent to Olson Funeral Home.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Lenny and Judy Krueger in Boyceville for helping their Mom and Dad for so many years.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com