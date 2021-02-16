Frances Marie Knopps, 97 years old of Boyceville, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, February 5th, 2021, at Havenwood Inc. in Glenwood City, Wisconsin.

Frances was born November 23rd, 1923, in Menomonie, Wisconsin to the late Ed and Nellie Bell Erb.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Knopps of Boyceville, Wisconsin.

She loved to be in the outdoors walking, gardening, and enjoying nature. She spent many years at aquasize and supported Menomonie Market Co-op.

She is survived by her niece Sondra Fay-Weisser and nephew Jack Fay of Poulsbo, Washington, and further survived by other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Thursday, March 4th, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Boyceville, Wisconsin, with Father Amir Stanislaus as celebrant. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Menomonie.

Condolences may be sent to the Zimmerman family at praywiththeheart@yahoo.com