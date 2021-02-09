Teresa Anna Miller, 91, of Glenwood City, WI passed away Saturday February 6, 2021, at Glenhaven Inc. in Glenwood City.

Teresa was born July 15, 1929, in Cylon, WI, to the late Oza and Mary (Utecht) Bazille. She later married Harold “Happy” Miller on July 31, 1948

They lived in the Forest area until moving to Glenwood City. Teresa worked at Fabri-Tek in Amery and Baldwin until retirement.

She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was an avid card player, a fantastic cook and baker who loved to entertain family and friends.

Along with her parents Teresa is preceded in death by her husband Harold, daughter Dorothy, 3 brothers Joe, Ray, and Henry Bazille and sister Cecelia Lieffring.

Teresa is survived by 5 children Mary (Wayne) Staidl, Robert (Annette) Miller, Roger (Sue) Miller, James Miller and Thomas (Mary) Miller. 20 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren. Brothers John Bazille and Lawrence (Jeanette) Bazille. 2 sisters in law Annabel and Nola Bazille. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Due to Covid services will be a private family service from St. John The Baptist Catholic Church with Father John Long as celebrant. Burial will be in the Cylon Cemetery, Cylon, WI. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood is assisting the family.