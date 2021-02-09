Gary “Tony” Braaten, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, in Colfax, WI.

Tony was born December 29, 1944 in Eau Claire to Marvin and Mary (Schwartz) Braaten. He graduated from Colfax High School where he was a star football player. There was a story about how he played in a football game with a broken arm and caught the winning touchdown.

He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. He was man of many trades. He worked for many years at Bri’s Meat processing plant. You could also see him around town on his lawnmower going to cut lawn for the Evergreen Cemetery. He had a love for carpentry and helped anyone who would ask him for help.

Tony is survived by his significant other Mary Berge; two brothers, Don Braaten of Colfax, WI and Jerry (Jerri Ann) Braaten of Chippewa Falls, WI; five daughters, Deanna (Freddie) Crandall of Montrose, MN, Ebony (Jay) Benson of Elk Mound, WI, Nora (John) Braaten of Bloomer, WI, Amber (Phil) Johnson of Colfax, WI and Chelsea Braaten of Colfax, WI; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Tony was proceeded in death by his parents; brother, David Braaten; and many aunts and uncles.

A walk-thru visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 E. Railroad Ave. in Colfax, WI. Masks are required at all times. Burial will be held at a later date.

