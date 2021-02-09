Dunn County planning to apply for $340,000 in CDBG-coronavirus funding for housing

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — After the grant application is submitted, Dunn County expects to receive $340,000 in COVID-related federal Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus funds to assist with housing for the homeless.

The Dunn County Health and Human Services Board at the January 28 meeting approved sending a resolution to the Dunn County Board for consideration to authorize the Department of Human Services to apply for the CDBG COVID-19 funding.

Dunn County has submitted an “intent to apply” for the CDBG funding available through the Wisconsin Department of Administration and has been pre-approved for $340,000, said Kris Korpela, director of Dunn County Human Services.

Each of the state’s planning districts has received $2 million to $3 million. Dunn County is located in the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission’s district.

The money has already been set aside for Dunn County, so after the grant application is finished and submitted, and the other requirements have been fulfilled, such as the public hearings and public participation, then Dunn County can collect the money, Korpela said.

Korpela said she met with Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson and Sarah Benedict, Criminal Justice Collaborating Council coordinator, to discuss options for using the CDBG COVID funds.

Dunn County submitted an “intent to apply” for $750,000 and was then invited to apply for $339,000 in CDBG funds, she said.

Out of the $339,000, the initial plan involved $100,000 going toward paying for emergency shelter, while $50,000 would be used for case management, $150,000 for transitional housing and $39,000 for administrative costs, Korpela said.

Stepping Stones

Dunn County has already asked for and received permission to pass the $100,000 for emergency shelter to Stepping Stones of Dunn County, she said.

“Stepping Stones is overwhelmed with need,” Korpela said.

Stepping Stones had previously been operating the Winter Haven shelter for the homeless that provides shelter for 10 people at a time. The shelter was open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the months of November through March and was staffed entirely by volunteers

Because of COVID-19, a congregate living arrangement like Winter Haven cannot be used, so Stepping Stones has been putting people in hotels at $70 per room per night, Korpela said.

In 2019, Stepping Stones provided shelter in hotels for 40 adults and 25 children for a total of 175 nights. In 2020, Stepping Stones provided shelter for 150 adults and 50 children for a total of 1,700 nights, Korpela said.

In 2019, people were staying in hotels for one or two or up to five days. In 2020, people were staying for a month at a time, moving out and then re-entering the hotel, she said, because there is a lack of affordable, safe housing in Dunn County.

Case management

Case management is necessary to find out why people are experiencing housing insecurity, Korpela said, noting that Dunn County has also received permission to use $100,000 of the CDBG money for case management.

Case management also will help people eliminate the obstacles for obtaining permanent housing, she said.

If the Dunn County Board approves authorizing the Department of Human Services to apply for the grant at the February 17 meeting, Dunn County will receive the money in April and must spend it by the end of 2022, Korpela said.

Stepping Stones will shelter people in a non-congregate hotel setting, then the case manager will pick up the case and work with people to find stable housing, she said.

The remaining $100,000 of the grant will be used to help remove obstacles to permanent housing, such as paying a security deposit or paying the first month’s rent, Korpela said.

The grant will only allow covering costs for up to six months, so the case management and use of the funds will be available for six months to help individuals move out of housing instability to more stable housing, she said.

What else?

On the day of the January 28 meeting, the Dunn County Health and Human Services Board held a public hearing about the proposed application for the CDBG coronavirus funds, although no members of the public attended to make comments, and the board had not received any written comments.

Other than the public hearing, what other action is required of the Health and Human Services Board? asked Gary Stene, county board supervisor from Colfax and a member of the Health and Human Services Board.

The Health and Human Services Board must approve applying for the grant and sending the resolution to the county board for approval. The board must also approve the citizen participation plan, Korpela said.

When asked if there had been any obstacles to the grant application, which DHS staff have been working on writing and which is due by the end of February, Korpela said much of what could have been an obstacle to applying was already in place in Dunn County, such as a fair housing ordinance.

The judiciary and law committee also must prepare a resolution about non-use of excessive force by law enforcement for the county board to approve, which would be a resolution stating law enforcement will follow what is already in state law, she said.

Dave Bartlett, county board supervisor from Boyceville and chair of the Dunn County Board, asked who would be doing the case management.

Case management will be handled by WestCAP, Korpela said, noting that Dunn County has an excellent working relationship with WestCAP.

The Dunn County Health and Human Services Board unanimously approved a resolution to adopt the public participation plan. The Health and Human Services Board will act as the public participation committee to hold the public hearings and gather comments from the public.

The Health and Human Services Board also unanimously approved forwarding a resolution to the Dunn County Board for consideration to authorize the Dunn County Department of Human Services to apply for the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funding to assist with housing for the homeless.

Participation plan

The CDBG COVID project will be administered by the Dunn County Department of Human Services by the authority of the Dunn County Board.

Official notice of public hearings held by the Dunn County Health and Human Services Board as the Citizen Participation Committee will be made by public notice 15 days before the hearing, and the public notices will be published in public places, such as the Dunn County Government Center and the Dunn County Judicial Center.

Public hearings will be held at all stages of the CDBG program.

The first hearing was intended to receive the views of citizens and provide an explanation of the needs, objectives and strategies as well as the goals, objectives and application process, timeline and funds available for the CDBG program.

A second public hearing, held during the implementation phase, will gather views from citizens and provide a review of the performance of the funded activities.