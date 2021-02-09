Colfax Messenger 2020: A Year in Review: A look back the top news stories in October, November, and December

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Since March, the year 2020 was dominated by news of the SARS-Co-V2 novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. But there were other items in the news, too.

Here is a look back at the top news stories in the Colfax Messenger from October, November and December of 2020.

October 7, 2020

The Colfax Municipal Building elevator project will take a step forward with an application for Community Development Block Grant funds to receive a $16,000 planning grant.

Colfax is still working on finalizing the all-terrain vehicle ordinance. For those who are impatient to drive their ATVs on the streets of Colfax, you will have to wait just a bit longer.

The Colfax Village Board is urging residents to use common sense while trick-or-treating on Halloween to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

When the sun came out late in the day on Wednesday, September 30, a double rainbow appeared in the Colfax area.

October 14, 2020

The Colfax Community Fire Department Board approved a property tax levy of $94,700 October 8, and according to Colfax Fire Chief Don Logslett, the tax levy has not increased in the time he has been fire chief. Logslett started serving as fire chief before the fire board started talking about building a new fire station in 2010.

The referendum question asking voters to approve $1 million per year for five years for Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling is still on the November ballot even though the program will be closing December 31.

Anthony P. Grasso of Colfax, age 30, has pleaded no contest and been found guilty on two counts of misdemeanor theft in connection with taking milk, soda pop and money from A Little Slice of Italy and has been sentenced to probation.

The Village of Elk Mound will soon be replacing two John Deer tractors and a Gator with new Kubota equipment for $64,900 with trade-ins.

October 21, 2020

Bail has been set at $15,000 cash for Cassandra P. Davis, age 25, of Colfax, who has been charged in Dunn County with six drug-related felonies.

The Colfax Plan Commission is recommending that two lots on High Street west of the former nursing home building be rezoned from Business 2 to Residential 4.

The Dunn County Board has reviewed a proposed $82.5 million budget for 2021 in preparation for the budget hearing and consideration of adopting the budget at the November meeting.

An ordinance regulating all-terrain vehicles in Colfax has taken another step closer to receiving approval from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

October 28, 2020

The Colfax Elevator Commission has launched the “$22 for 22 Steps fund-raising campaign to raise money toward an elevator in the Colfax Municipal Building.

Federal, state and local elections are all on the ballot for the November 3 general election, including the United States presidential election between Donald J. Trump and Joseph R. Biden.

Based on the recommendation of the property and finance committee, the Elk Mound Village Board has approved the sale of the village-owned vacant lot directly east of the village hall to Golden Warriors LLC.

November 4, 2020

Colfax High School student Molly Heidorn finished fourth overall with the best time of her career at the WIAA Division 3 State Cross Country meet in West Salem last Saturday.

Chloe Gunderson, a UW-Madison student in engineering who has been awarded two fellowships from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has ties to Colfax. She is the granddaughter of Sharon and Del Gunderson and Coryne and Norman Knutson, all of Colfax.

The Colfax Board of Education has approved a total combined tax levy of $3.14 million for 2020-2021.

The Elk Mound Board of Education has reviewed drawings for the referendum projects.

The Colfax school district has been awarded a $45,100 Transition Readiness Grant and is part of the $1 million grant award from the United States Department of Agriculture to Cooperative Educational Service Agency 10’s distance learning program.

November 11, 2020

After 76 years, Jerome Schwartz has finally come home. The Colfax native was killed during World War II in France on June 21, 1944, at the age of 24. Last month, his only daughter, who was 10 and a half months when he died and was born in Colfax, arranged for Jerome to be brought from a cemetery in Springville, Iowa, to be interred at Colfax Evergreen Cemetery where he is buried next to his parents, Barbara and Joseph Schwartz, a sister and his twin brother.

The Colfax Plan Commission has recommended that the village board rezone a two-acre parcel along Dunn Street for a low-income housing project.

The Elk Mound Village Board is exploring the possibility of an economic development committee.

The Dunn County referendum question about fair mapping of legislative districts won 64 percent approval in the November 3 election, while the question to exceed the levy limit for Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling received 61 percent disapproval.

November 18, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Veterans’ Day program in the Colfax school district was virtual. The video is available on the school district’s website.

The Colfax Village Board has approved rezoning 107 Dunn Street from agriculture to Residential-5 for a proposed affordable housing apartment complex.

The Dunn County Board has adopted a property tax levy of $23.14 million for the 2021 budget.

The Colfax Village Board has approved transferring the title to Lot 5 in the East View residential development to Homes by Croix Creek for a model house.

Due to the exploding numbers of COVID-19 cases in Dunn County, the Colfax Village Board has approved a memorandum of understanding for the Colfax Rescue Squad to help Dunn County with contact tracing.

November 25, 2020

Since March of 2018, the Colfax Lutheran “Wells for Malawi” campaign has raised $8,680. Colfax Lutheran member Marge Hernandez, who has served as the fund-raising chairperson, said the campaign officially ended this month.

Richie L. Knuth, 48, of Elk Mound, has been charged with contempt of court in Dunn County after violating a condition of bail prohibiting him from having contact with an alleged victim.

The Dunn County Criminal Justice Collaborating Council held a virtual forum live-streamed on Facebook November 10 with Erik Atkinson, Menomonie police chief; Kevin Bygd, Dunn County sheriff; Judge James Peterson, Dunn County Circuit Court; Andrea Nodolf, Dunn County District Attorney; and Kris Korpela, director of Dunn County Human Services.

December 2, 2020

Bail has been set at $500,000 cash for each of three suspects charged in connection with a homicide in the Town of Dunn. Ryan L. Steinhoff, Chad D. Turgeson and Ashley A. Gunder made an initial appearance in Dunn County Circuit Court November 25.

Construction continues on the Bloomer Telephone installation of one gigabit fiber internet near Colfax.

Colfax Solid Waste & Recycling will have a proposed budget of $354,684 for 2021. The Village of Colfax and the Towns of Colfax, Grant, Otter Creek, Tainter and Wilson, and the Village of Elk Mound and the Towns of Elk Mound and Spring Brook have formed a “responsible unit” for recycling.

After allegedly breaking into the Outhouse Bar and attempting to elude police officers in Colfax in early March by jumping into the Red Cedar River, Joshua A. Whitley, 31, formerly of Bloomer, has failed to show up for an arraignment hearing in Dunn County.

The Colfax Village Board has reviewed a proposed $1.23 million budget for 2021, representing an increase of $30,000 over the 2020 budget, with the increase mostly being attributed to increases in health insurance costs.

December 9, 2020

The Colfax Village Board has approved a property tax levy of $468,000 on the 2021 budget, which is the same amount that was levied last year.

A Dunn County judge has found probable cause for one of three defendants charged in connection with a homicide in the Town of Dunn and has bound the defendant over for trial. Ryan L. Steinhoff appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court December 3 for a preliminary hearing.

A “sexually violent” person placed on supervised release in a Town of Otter Creek house has been ordered by the court to remain at the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center for one year. Jamie Lane Stephenson, who was committed under the state’s Chapter 980 law, appeared by video for a hearing about revoking his supervised release in Dunn County Circuit Court December 2.

Bail has been set at $5,000 cash for a Chippewa Falls man being tracked with a large shipment of methamphetamine and believed to be in the process of transporting from Menomonie to Boyceville. Justin M. Barnard, age 35, made in an initial appearance in Dunn County Circuit Court November 25.

December 16, 2020

Colfantastic Events is going to Light Up Colfax with Chris Kroeze at the Colfax Fairgrounds December 19.

Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling has sent out letters of inquiry to gauge interest in the purchase or lease of the transfer station on state Highway 29 west of Menomonie.

The Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee has denied a request for a variance to create a parcel because the parcel would be in a floodplain. Donald and Tanya Larsen asked to create a 14-acre parcel bordered by the Hay River and county Highway F in the Town of Sheridan that they intended to sell to a person interested in eventually building a cabin.

December 23, 2020

Chris Kroeze, the season 15 runner-up of The Voice, sang during an outdoor concert at the Colfax Fairgrounds last Saturday, December 19.

The Colfax Village Board has approved moving forward with projects on Riverview Avenue, High Street and Dunn Street. The total cost estimate is $530,000.

A native of Colfax, Reverend Jordan Herrick was recently installed as the pastor at Bethany Lutheran Church in Colfax.

A Dunn County judge has bound a 44-year-old former Colfax man over for trial on five felony charges related to the sexual assault of a child. Jeffrey M. McCulloch appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing December 15.

December 30, 2020

Kendra Pickett, a member of the Colfax High School chapter of the National Honor Society, made Christmas stockings for her NHS community service project this quarter for the recipients of Meals on Wheels on the Colfax route.

A Bloomer man, Joshua A Whitley, who fled from police in Colfax in early March by jumping in the Red Cedar River, failed to appear for court — again — at an arraignment hearing December 17.

The Wisconsin Association of School Boards will consider whether to support a resolution asking state legislators for a 1 percent sales tax devoted to school funding at the annual convention in January.

The Elk Mound Village Board has decided not to create a second Tax Increment Finance District.

Elk Mound District Administrator Eric Wright explained during the December Board of Education meeting that several bids have been received for work on the school district’s buildings.