Baby wipes create problems in Boyceville’s sewer main and pumps

BOYCEVILLE — During his report to the Village Board Monday evening, Don Rose, head of the Village’s Public Works Department informed the board about the problems they are having with baby wipes and other sanitary material being flushed down the sewer system.

Rose told the board that those products do not break down like toilet paper and they backup the flow of wastewater in the collection system and they also clog up the pumps.

Rose also reported that they replaced a seventy-five horsepower fan motor at the wastewater treatment facility and that his department has received three applications to fill the position in the Public Work’s Department left by the resignation of Sam Hellmann. The deadline for filing an application is February 24th.

In his report, Police Chief Greg Lamkin told the board that the department’s application to the USDA for a grant has been approved for approximately $16,000 for a new police car.

Lamkin also presented the board with a letter from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group that confirms they are certifying that the Boyceville Police Department meets certain eligibility requirements set forth by the U. S. Department of Justice for discretionary federal fund grants. The Boyceville Police Department is qualified to receive federal grants for three years according to the letter.

Lamkin also reported that a speed study he requested of the Department of Transportation to change the posted speed limits on Highway 79 was denied. They did, Lamkin’s report stated, “approved adding a school zone along Highway 170 between the two crossing guard intersections that will be implemented soon.” He also reported that his department made three arrests last month and issued 21 citations.

Village Clerk/Treasurer, Darlene Lee reported that they are getting ready for the primary election to be held on Tuesday, February 16th.

Village President Gib Krueger noted that he had received some feed back about the snow removal on village sidewalks.

Later in the meeting Harry Joles appeared before the board about the snow removal involving the Safe Route to Schools project. He noted that he has rental property along some of those new walks that were installed as part of the project. And questioned the board about notification of when the village clears the walks. He noted that if his renter does not clean the walk and the village does it, he will not know about the cost until he gets his tax bill the following year. Krueger noted that maybe the village could do a better job of notification.

Also appearing before the board was Eric Barclay, the village’s new engineer from MSA. He is replacing Erik Evenson. Peter Score asked the Village Board for their support of his re-election to the Boyceville School board. Trudie Chernak noted that the community recognize and thank people who help make the village a better place to live.