Town of Hay River Caucus Results By Editor | February 2, 2021 | 0

In the Town of Hay River, all incumbents were nominated for another term on the town board. Those nominated are Russell W. Hitz, for town chairman; Cindy Hoff for Supervisor number one and Ned Hahn for supervisor number two. For town clerk, Michelle Drury and Susan Hitz as town treasurer.

Posted in Boyceville, News, Tribune News