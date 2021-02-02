Town of Hay River Caucus Results

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

In the Town of Hay River, all incumbents were nominated for another term on the town board.

Those nominated are Russell W. Hitz, for town chairman; Cindy Hoff for Supervisor number one and Ned Hahn for supervisor number two.

For town clerk, Michelle Drury and Susan Hitz as town treasurer.