COVID-19 Vaccine Information for St. Croix County

NEW RICHMOND – St. Croix County Public Health recently published updated information about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution on the county’s website. The new COVID-19 Vaccine webpage includes information about:

• An approximation of when residents can get a COVID-19 vaccine

• What to do after you have been vaccinated

• Where to find more information about the COVID-19 vaccines

The Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee determines the order in which groups of people receive the vaccine. Vaccines will be available to every resident of St. Croix County who wants one and will take place over the course of three phases. This will be a long process and St. Croix County Public Health is asking for everyone’s patience. People at highest risk of getting COVID-19 will receive the vaccine first. The first phase has three sub sections (1A, 1B, and 1C). St. Croix County is currently in Phase 1A. Groups in Phase 1A are outlined in the Wisconsin-specific recommendations for who should be the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

• Phase 1:

•Phase 1A: Health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities

•Phase 1B: Essential workers

•Phase 1C: Residents 65 years or older and individuals with underlying health conditions

• Phase 2: Remainder of Phase 1 and critical and general populations

• Phase 3 Remainder of Phases 1 and 2 and critical and general populations

More information about the phases will be updated on the St. Croix County website when it is available. An announcement will be made when vaccines will be available to the remaining groups.

About the Vaccine

St. Croix County Public Health would like people to know that the US vaccine safety process assures that all vaccines are as safe as possible. Clinical trials are conducted with thousands of participants for each approved vaccine and are continuously monitored for safety. The COVID-19 vaccine comes in two doses. After receiving both doses, the vaccine has been shown to be 94-95% effective.

Where can I find more information?

The best place to find local information about vaccines is the COVID-19 Vaccine webpage of the St. Croix County website. The webpage will continually be updated as more information becomes available.

St. Croix County residents can fill out a form to receive notifications of when vaccines are available for their phase or priority group. Notifications will be sent by text, phone, or email from St. Croix County’s automated messaging system. All automated phone or text alerts originate from St. Croix County’s COVID-19 phone line, 715-246-8224 and email alerts are sent from covid19@sccwi.gov.

How do you know if a message is from Public Health?

Automated messages will be sent from the following email and phone number:

• Automated email alerts will only be sent from covid19@sccwi.gov

• Automated text or phone alerts will only be sent from 715-246-8224

To avoid potential scams, please do not reply to or click links in messages that ask you for payment or financial information. Messages from Public Health will NOT ask you for money or payment, social security, or bank account information. If you are unsure of the legitimacy of a message, please contact Public Health at the phone number or email listed above.