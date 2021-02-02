COVID-19 drive-through testing no longer available at highway facility in Baldwin

BALDWIN – The last day of free drive-through testing at the St. Croix County Highway Facility in Baldwin was Thursday, January 28. The county originally planned to keep this location open for testing every Thursday until March 4, 2021. The decision to stop testing at the Highway Facility is due to the declining number of tests administered at this location.

There are still many options to get tested for COVID-19. Other testing locations and information can be found on the St. Croix County website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is also offering free At-Home Collection Kits to test for COVID-19. St. Croix County Public Health encourages everyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus to get tested. Common symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

About the Testing Locations

St. Croix County has been partnering with the Wisconsin Army National Guard to provide free COVID-19 drive-through testing. Since October 22, regular testing events have been held in Somerset, Hammond, and most recently Baldwin. Early in the pandemic, two additional sites were held in River Falls and at the Western Wisconsin Health Campus in Baldwin.