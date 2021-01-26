Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties partner with local healthcare providers to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix Counties are working closely with local hospitals and health systems to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine can get vaccinated. Information around the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has been evolving depending on vaccine supplies and guidance from the state of Wisconsin. The goal of this partnership is to provide clear and consistent information throughout this three-county area about COVID-19 vaccines and where and how to get them.

“We are meeting weekly with the leadership of our healthcare entities to manage our processes. This partnership is essential in providing consistency in the rollout of vaccines. We are working in an imperfect system but working together will help us provide clear information to so many in our communities that are eager to take the next step in fighting this virus.” said Kelli Engen, St. Croix County Public Health Officer.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) recently announced that adults over the age of 65 will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning January 25. Prioritization of vaccinations within phases may vary between healthcare providers.

“We are thrilled by the recent expansion of eligibility to our older populations. However, it is important that we all understand that it will take many weeks to provide a vaccine to everyone in this age group who wants one,” said AZ Snyder, Pierce County Public Health Officer

“With the expansion of vaccines to our most vulnerable populations, we have increased our communication with partners to ensure the most efficient distribution of available vaccine in our counties. The Polk County Health Department has also partnered with Burnett County for vaccine distribution,” said Tonya Eichelt, Polk County Interim Health Officer.

How to get vaccinated

1. Review the information about vaccine phases available on your county’s website to determine what priority group or phase you are in.

2. If you have a healthcare provider, visit their website and follow the instructions to get a vaccination.

3. If you do not have a healthcare provider, visit your county’s website and follow the instructions to get a vaccination.

4. You will be notified by your healthcare provider or county Public Health Department when a vaccine is available for you.

5. Review the next steps you should take after getting a vaccine from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

About COVID-19 Vaccines

Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix County Public Health would like people to know that the U.S. vaccine safety process assures that all vaccines are as safe as possible. Clinical trials are conducted with thousands of participants for each approved vaccine and are continuously monitored for safety.

Vaccines will be available to everyone who wants one and will take place over the course of three phases. This will be a long process and we are asking for everyone’s patience. People at the highest risk of getting COVID-19 will receive a vaccine first.

• Phase 1:

– Phase 1A: Healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities

– Phase 1B: Essential workers and individuals 65 years and older

– Phase 1C: Individuals with underlying health conditions

• Phase 2: Remainder of Phase 1 and critical and general populations

• Phase 3 Remainder of Phases 1 and 2 and critical and general populations

Where can I find more information?

You can find information about where, when, and how you can get vaccinated on your healthcare provider’s website or your county’s website. If you are unable to access these websites, you can call your healthcare provider or county and they will assist you.