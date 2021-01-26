John M “Jack” Bazille Jr. age 65 of Emerald, WI, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home in his sleep on January 2, 2021.

John was born August 17, 1955 in Baldwin, WI, to John and Dorothy (Lewis) Bazille Sr.

He attended New Richmond High School and graduated in 1973.

He worked at the Sweet Tooth factory in Emerald, WI, for several years before going to work at Friday Canning Company in New Richmond, WI, for many years. He later returned home and took over the family farm and scrap yard along side his parents.

Jack was a member of the Deer Park Lions Club.

He will be remembered for his smart comments, pranks and always having a quick, witty, and humorous response to make everyone laugh.

Jack is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy, brothers Warren and Mark, brothers-in-law Steve Brihn and Marshall Icard, great-nephew Brekkyn Bazille and many special family and farming friends.

Jack is survived by his father John Sr.; sisters and brother, Susie Brihn, Cindy Icard, Laurie Bazille, Julie (Richard) Ebler, Beth (Jeff) Ziemer, and Brad (Linda) Bazille; sister-in-law Mary Bazille. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Local arrangements by the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI.