Billy J. Swenson, age 68, of Boyceville, WI, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at Glenhaven in Glenwood City, WI.

He was born March 21, 1952 in Baldwin, WI, to Kenneth Swenson and Florence (Field). He grew up in Connorsville and went to Boyceville High School.

Bill married Pam in 1972. They lived in Connorsville and had a son Matt Swenson. Bill later married Susan on May 15, 2001 and resided in the Connorsville area for many years.

They enjoyed time at their cabin with family where they went pontooning on Grindstone Lake, fishing and ATV trail riding. When he wasn’t busy fixing things or working on projects, they also enjoyed motorcycle rides and time with friends. His cat, Cooper, was also dear to him.

Bill is survived by his son Matt (Julie) Swenson of Boyceville and stepson Theo (Adrienne) Casper of Madison; three brothers James (Karen) Swenson of Marshfield, Gary “Stub” (Lynda) Swenson of Connorsville, and Steven (Laurie) Swenson of Connorsville. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Florence; and his wife Susan.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Family and friends are welcome. Burial will be in New Haven Cemetery in Connorsville, WI, at a later date.

