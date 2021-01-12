MARY ANN CLOSE

Mary Ann “Punky” Close, beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother age 84 of Batavia, IL, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, IL.

A Wisconsin native, Mary Ann was born March 1, 1936, in Chippewa Falls, WI, the daughter of John Palmer and Mary (Patterson) Werner.

After graduating from McDonnel Central High School, Mary Ann “Punky” moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she met her husband Curtis Close. They were married in 1956 in Minneapolis. Over the years, the advancement of Curt’s career took the family to Waukesha, WI, Green Bay, WI, Rockford, IL, Minneapolis, MN, and Geneva, IL. Mary Ann “Punky” was key in maintaining a sense of normalcy despite the chaos of repeatedly moving a family of seven, she was the glue that kept it all together. She created strong connections and friendships along the way, most of which she maintained up until the time of her passing.

Mary Ann “Punky” will be remembered above all for her dedication to family, kind and giving nature, her love of entertaining and her creativity. She made an everlasting impact on the lives her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She provided them with gentle guidance and unconditional love, she’s left an angel shaped imprint on their lives. She was also known as “mom” and “grandma” to many beyond her direct family. She loved entertaining and always did so with grace, charm and class. She made everything beautiful.

Mary Ann “Punky” is survived by her children; Kurt of AZ, Gary (Joan), Kathy, Daniel (Karen) all of MN, and Julie (Barry) Bauer of St. Charles, IL; grandchildren, Katelynn (Martin) Julitz, Jonathan, Dannielle, Brianna (Jesse) Price, Alyssa, Zachary, Matthew, Michael, and Sydney; great-grandchildren Jayden, Brooks, and Hudson; sibling Larry (Joannie) Werner; brothers and sisters-in-law; Steve (Janet) Close, Eugene (Darlene) Close, Joan Close, Jane Rude, and many other dear relatives and friends.

Funeral services and interment for Mary Ann will be held at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 5501 N Cumberland Avenue #101, Chicago, IL 60656 would be appreciated.

Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva, IL. For more information, please call 630-232-8233 or visit

malonefh.com.