LYLE V. RAMBO

Lyle Vernon Rambo, 88, of Wagoner, OK was born November 18, 1932 in Wheeler, Wisconsin to Harold and Evelyn (Larson) Rambo and peacefully passed away January 1, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.

Lyle joined the United States Air Force in 1949, serving in Korea and received an honorable discharge. He joined the United States Army, serving in Vietnam and received another honorable discharge. Always ready to serve, he transferred to the Air National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1992.

Never one to set still, Lyle volunteered at the St. Paul/Minneapolis Air Force Base into his eighties. He enjoyed repairing and salvaging used vehicles, driving his golf cart with Millie (his dog), and burning in the fire pit. Lyle, with his dog, Millie were affectionally known as the lawn enforcement officers at their home. Not a stick or leaf could be found and you didn’t dare park in the yard. Lyle loved spending time with his family and friends from Oklahoma, Texas, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. He was always there to lend a helping hand to his family and friends. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Lyle is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Evelyn Rambo; sons, Larry S. Rambo and James S. Rambo; wife, Norma Jean Rambo; and uncles, Art, Bill, and Frank Rambo.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Debra Carlton and husband Ron of Wagoner, OK and Glenda Fausett of Muskogee, OK; granddaughter, Jamie Todd and husband Jason of Wagoner, OK; grandsons, Dan Rambo of St. Paul, MN, Jeff Rambo of Isle, MN, and Jesse Rambo of Crivitz, WI; a brother, Wayne Rambo of Wheeler, WI; great-grandchildren, Briar Todd of Wagoner, OK and Jenny and Joe Rambo of Afton, MN; his beloved dog by his side to the end, Millie and many friends.

Lyle’s family are honoring his wishes to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at noon on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery in Fort Gibson with Military Honors. A service will be scheduled at a later date in Wheeler, Wisconsin.

The family of Lyle Vernon Rambo has entrusted care, cremation and service to Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home in Fort Gibson. 918-478-2555.

Online condolences may be left for the family at clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com or at www.olsonfuneral.com