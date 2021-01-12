Clarence Benish passed away January 1st, 2021. He was preceded by parents, John and Mildred; sisters Dorothy and Loretta; and brothers Leonard and John. He is survived by sisters Irene and Marion; four sons: Dale (wife Linda), Lyle (wife Tamara), Terry, and Brent; ex-wife Marilynn; and sisters-in-law Judi and Carol.

Clarence graduated from Chippewa Falls, WI. He moved to Kenosha, working at AMC. He later moved to Colfax and started building homes. He enjoyed playing cards, also snowmobiles, tractor and horse pulls.

We will all miss you.