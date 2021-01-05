Tribune Press Reporter: A review of the top news headlines for April, May, and June 2020

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

APRIL

April 1: CLOSED BECAUSE OF THE VIRUS!: Our Communities seem like ghost towns with people concerned about catching the Coronavirus and are following rules that governor Tony Evers put into effect last week to “Safer at Home” in hopes that he will keep the virus from infecting more people. All schools are closed, as are most of the local businesses, those that are not considered essential.

SPRING ELECTION TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 7: The Wisconsin spring election and Presidential preference will take place on April 7, but voters were encouraged this year to vote absentee.

BOYCEVILLE AVIATION CLASS NUMBERS UP IN THE AIRE: With the recent school closures for what seems the foreseeable future, Boyceville High Schools’ aviation class is now in limbo for the 2020-21 school year.

April 8: BOYCEVILLE 3D PRINTER HELPS MAKE MASKS: Andrew Hamm, Math and Science teacher, of Boyceville High School, has begun to print 3D masks, with the help of Boyceville senior Cade Klefstad, after finding plans online to help organizations in their time of need. Hamm stated they are able to make three to six masks per day, and already have ten masks printed and looking for a home.

ELLSWORTH CREAMERY ASKING TO REDUCED DAIRY SUPPLY, DUMP MILK: Patrons of the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery received a letter dated April 2nd from Paul Bauer, CEO of the cooperative telling them of the lost market for their milk and asking them to cut back on milk production, due to cancelled orders by some the creamery’s customers. The cooperative’s board of directors also has approved a program to encourage members to quit dairy farming by paying to the members their equity in the cooperative for the years 2010 to 2019.

BAIL SET FOR BOYCEVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONIES: Bail has been set at $5,000 cash for Franklin J. Bignell of Boyceville, who is charged with four drug-related felonies, including maintaining a drug trafficking place.

STATE SUPREME COURT OVERRULES GOVERNOR ON SUSPENDING IN-PERSON VOTING: Just hours after Governor Tony Evers had signed an executive order Monday, April 6 postponing Tuesday’s Wisconsin primary election until June 9th due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Wisconsin State Supreme court overturned the governor’s order allowing in-person voting to proceed as planned. The State Supreme Court voted 4-2 to override the governor’s action and re-instate Tuesday’s scheduled primary.

April 15: BOYCEVILLE EMS CHIEF CHARGED WITH TWO MISDEMEANORS: Boyceville EMS Chief Matthew J. Feeney has been charged with two misdemeanors in Dunn County related to bookkeeping for the Boyceville Community Ambulance Service. Feeney is charged with one misdemeanor count of fraudulent data alteration and one misdemeanor count of theft in a business setting of less than $2,500.

ELECTION RESULTS ARE IN: Joe Biden was the clear winner for the Democratic party over Bernie Sanders. Supreme Court incumbent Daniel Kelly lost to Jill Karofsky. The Marsy’s Law Amendment passed, as well as the Chippewa Valley Technical College’s referendum. For Boyceville Village Board, newly-elected Megan Mittlestadt and Laura Kincade will replace Keith Sorensen and Trudie Chernak, with Jonathan Farrell being re-elected. The Glenwood City council members and Mayor were reelected. Steven Olson won the single open seat on the Boyceville Board of Education.

GCHS WINS BEST COMMUNITIES FOR MUSIC EDUCATION AWARD: The Glenwood City High School Music Education program has won a fourth consecutive Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) award from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation.

SCHLOUGH EARNS HONORS: 2019 Boyceville High School graduate Brock Schlough, who earned several honors while he wrestled for the Bulldogs, is now a St. Cloud State freshman and one of nine wrestlers on the Huskies squad to be named to the 2019-20 National Wrestling Coaches Division II All-American team. He is also one of only 11 DII wrestlers in the nation to gain a perfect 4.00 GPA this year.

JOLES NAMED WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Junior Trett Joles was the unanimous choice for the 2019-20 Dunn-St. Croix Conference’s Wrestler of the Year.

April 22: WHEELER WOMAN SENTENCED TO 40 YEARS IN PRISON: Michelle S. Englin of Wheeler was found guilty on seven felonies related to child sexual assault has been sentenced to 40 years in prison and 16 years of extended supervision. Englin was convicted on seven of 11 felonies following a jury trial in January.

FOREST UMC DECOMMISSIONED: The Forest United Methodist Church (UMC) was decommissioned on Sunday, April 19, by way of a Zoom, video conference program, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to move was an unanimous vote from the congregation to leave the Forest church building and move to the Emerald church building. This was because it is handicap accessible.

GC SCHOOLS SURPRISE SENIORS WITH SIGNS: Several yard signs can be seen around town for the class of 2020 Glenwood City High school senior class. Middle/High school principal, Patrick Gretzlock, had decided to provide the signs to the seniors in hopes of drawing recognition to them based on all that the students are missing over the last three months of their career at Glenwood City High School.

DUNN COUNTY SOLID WASTE AND RECYCLING COULD SEE RATE INCREASE: The Dunn County solid waste and recycling per capita fee could increase from $23 this year to nearly $71 next year to cover anticipated budget deficits. The Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Board met April 14 to discuss the possibility of increasing the per capita fee for 2021.’

BOYCEVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH ELECTION FRAUD: Joshua D. Hitz of Boyceville has been charged in Dunn County with one felony count of election fraud concerning illegal voting.

April 29: HOFFMAN PLEADS GUILTY: David J.R. Hoffman of Wheeler, who has been charged with two counts of armed robbery at Peoples State Bank in Boyceville and at U-Fuel near Elk Mound, has pleaded guilty in Dunn County Circuit Court. Hoffman is charged with two felony counts of armed robbery and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. As part of a plea deal, Hoffman agreed to plead guilty to both counts of armed robbery while the misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct would be dismissed.

WIAA CANCELS SPRING SPORTS COMPETITIONS: The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control voted to cancel 2020 spring sports regular-season competitions and the Tournament Series while allowing individual, virtual spring sports coaching to continue until the final day of the 2020 season, which is the final day of the State Tournament for the respective sports. The cancellation of spring competitions and State Tournaments is in support of Gov. Tony Evers’ ongoing efforts to prevent, suppress and control the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

SEEHAVER FOUND GUILTY OF HOMICIDE: Former Colfax resident Richard Seehaver has been found guilty in Dunn County of second degree intentional homicide in the death of 54-year-old John M. Likeness in December of 2018.

LIBRARIES OFFERING CURBSIDE PICKUP: Glenwood City and Boyceville’s public libraries opened up for curbside pickup on Monday, April 27, which came after Governor Tony Ever’s order on April 24.

MAY

May 6: TIFFANY, ZUNKER RUNNING FOR OPEN 7TH CONGRESSIONAL SEAT IN SPECIAL ELECTION: A special election is being held on Tuesday, May 12, for the vacant seat in the U.S. House of Representatives Seventh Congressional District of Wisconsin, which was vacated in September of last year when Sean Duffy stepped down in order to focus his time and attention on his family. Tom Tiffany, Minocqua, and Tricia Zunker, Wausau, are vying for the empty seat.

DUNN COUNTY SOLID WASTE & RECYCLING COULD BE CLOSED WEDNESDAYS: Dunn County’s solid waste and recycling collection sites, including Colfax, Elk Mound and Boyceville, could soon be closed on Wednesdays to help deal with the program’s 2020 budget deficit.

MAY FAIR, PRCA RODEO POSTPONED: The Annual May Fair Event & Sale scheduled for Saturday, May 9 and the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo scheduled for Friday, June 19 & Saturday, June 20 have been postponed until the weekend of August 21 and 22 subject to state guidelines for large gatherings.

TCE PRINCIPAL LEAVING: After just one year, Tiffany Creek Elementary Principal Andy Hoeppner will be leaving Boyceville. Hoeppner had taken over as TCE principal at the start of the 2019-20 school year, but will work in New Richmond where his wife is a teacher for the New Richmond school district and where his children all attend school.

May 13: GLEN HILLS BALLFIELD WILL HAVE NEW SIGN AN SCOREBOARD: The Glen Hills Lions Club has high hopes for the 2020 softball field, with their biggest tournament taking place during Rustic Lore, as they will be installing a new scoreboard and sign with the new name of the field.

COUNTRYSIDE CO-OP SUPPORTS LITERACY: The Glenwood City Elementary school has joined with Countryside Co-op to support literacy for students grades kindergarten through fifth. When children grade kindergarten through 5th grade turn in pictures and stories at the C-Store located on 1st Street in Glenwood City they will receive a cookie.

DUNN COUNTY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS COMMERCIAL EVENTS BE CANCELLED AT COUNTY FAIR: The Dunn County Board’s facilities committee is recommending commercial activities at the Dunn County Fair be canceled this year but youth exhibits by 4-H clubs, FFA members and other groups be allowed in some form.

May 20: GLENWOOD CITY COMMON COUNCIL APPLIES FOR BUILDING GRANT: The Glenwood City common council took action Monday evening, May 18th to apply for a million dollar grant to aid in the construction of a new Municipal Building. The plan as it now stands is for a new building that will house a Community and Senior Center, Library, City Hall and Police Station.

EVANS TO WALK 123 MILES IN MEMORY OF VETERANS: Rob Evans, age 76 from the Town of Springfield, is working on walking 123 miles in memory of the 123 Wisconsin veterans who died in Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn. The Memorial Walk is a month-long project organized by the Outdoor Association for True Heroes, Incorporated, a faith-based nonprofit organization which uses outdoors activities centered around faith, family, and community to help eligible veterans.

DUNN COUNTY SOLID WASTE AND RECYCLING APPROVES REFERENDUM: The Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Board has approved Saturday only hours at the collection sites as well as a request for a $1 million referendum question on the fall ballot that would be recurring for five years. The new Saturday only hours will go into effect June 1.

BOYCEVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH ARSON: A Dunn County judge has found probable cause and has bound Jason M. Figler of Boyceville over for trial on one felony count of arson. Figler is charged with one Class C felony count of arson to a building. Judge Peterson set bail at $5,000 cash with the conditions that Figler have no contact with a 70-year-old individual identified in the court record by initials as well as no contact with bars, taverns or liquor stores and no alcohol. The defendant is charged in connection with a fire that burned a shed located at 2900 1020th Avenue on the east edge of Boyceville last Thursday.

May 27: BROTHERS MOVES HEADQUARTERS TO DOWNING: For the Blaser brothers, the choice to move the headquarters for Brothers Pizza closer to home was not a difficult decision according to Rick Blaser. The Blasers have recently moved the main headquarters from the building in Turtle Lake, which was purchased by Kwik Trip and torn down, to a building in Downing on Highway 170. Brothers Pizza was named for the four brothers, Bryan, Mike, Rick, and Jon.

DUNN COUNTY APPROVES REFINANCING: The Dunn County Board of Supervisors has approved refinancing $14.2 million in general obligation bonds out of the $22 million in bonds issued in 2012 for building The Neighbors of Dunn County.

BOYCEVILLE MAN IN ARSON CASE: After investigators determined a suspicious fire had started inside a shed, Jason M. Figler of Boyceville, who is accused of setting the fire, said it could not have started inside because his dog would never let anyone else in the shed. Figler appeared before Judge James Peterson May 19 for a preliminary hearing, is charged with one Class C felony count of arson to a building. Another court hearing is set for June 29, and a trial is on the court calendar in August.

BOYCEVILLE GRADUATES 17 HONOR STUDENTS: The class of 2020 will graduate 17 honor students co-valedictorians Jasmine Windsor and Brendan Sempf and salutatorian Noelle Wheeldon are featured in the graduation section. The remaining 14 honor students are Emma Bygd, Ana Evenson, Tara Gunnufson, Hannah Johnson, Cade Klefstad, Tyra Kostman, LaRissa Krueger, Monica Miranda, Jordan Nelson, Caitlyn Pelikan, Steven Rasmussen, Amber Schlottman, Clara Swanson, and Maggie Wyss.

GLENWOOD CITY GRADUATES 17 HONOR STUDENTS: The Glenwood City class of 2020 has 17 honor students. Valedictorian Nyah Anderson and salutatorian Leah Magsam are featured in a separate story in our graduation section. The remaining 15 honor students are Andrew Berends, Emily Bethell, Mae Buttles, Zoe Christmas, Alexa Holden, Kaitlin Lee, Nicholas Melendrez, Hannah Meyers, Allyson Motz, Alexander Peralta-Rojas, Tom Rosenow, Shelby Rundquist, Elijah Simmons, Brandi Standaert, and Bethany Ullom.

DUNN COUNTY RESTRICTS FAIR TO YOUTH EXHIBITS ONLY: The Dunn County Board has approved a resolution restricting this year’s Dunn County Fair in July to youth exhibits only. The facilities committee and the Dunn County Fair Board held a joint meeting May 6 and agreed that the main goal of the fair should be to allow the youth to show their projects, said Charles Maves, county board supervisor from Boyceville and chair of the facilities committee, at the May 20 Dunn County Board of Supervisors meeting.

June

June 3: NO ST. CROIX COUNTY FAIR THIS YEAR: With concern for the safety and health of the community, the general public, our vendors, carnival workers, and service groups as well as our exhibitors, volunteers, fair staff and all other participants, it is with great sadness that the St. Croix County Fair Association Board made the very difficult decision to postpone the July 15-19, 2020 St. Croix County Fair until July 14-18, 2021. Gail Maier, President Gail Maier continued, “Due to the evolving Covid-19 pandemic and the continued uncertainty for social gatherings, as well as the financial implications, the board considered all the risks to our exhibitors, their families, our volunteers and most importantly the public in making this decision.”

FEENEY MAKES INITIAL COURT APPEARANCE: Matthew J. Feeney, director of the Boyceville ambulance service, made an initial appearance in Dunn Count Circuit Court May 27 on two misdemeanor counts of fraudulent data alteration and theft in a business setting. Dunn County Circuit Court Judge Rod Smeltzer was initially assigned to the case, but after an application on April 13 for a different judge, the case was assigned to Eau Claire County Circuit Court Judge John F. Manydeeds. Judge Manydeeds set bail with a $1,000 signature bond and ordered Feeney to have no contact with the Boyceville ambulance service and not to discuss the case with anyone at the ambulance service and not to discuss the case with his wife.

DUNN COUNTY PR&D REQUEST FOR REFERENDUM FORWARDED TO EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: The Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee has forwarded the request for a $5 million referendum from the solid waste and recycling division to the executive committee. The Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Management Board met on May 12 and approved the request for a referendum question on the November ballot that would collect $1 million annually for five years, said Morgan Gerk, director of DCSW&R at the PR&D committee’s May 26 meeting.

GCHS SENIORS AWARDED OVER $380,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS: Although no formal senior awards banquet or graduation ceremony was held due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it was recently announced by the Glenwood City School District that the Class of 2020 has received over $380,000 in scholarship monies with 33 of the 49 class members receiving monetary awards.

June 10: THOMPSON SELECTED AS NEW TCE PRINCIPAL: Tiffany Creek Elementary will have a new principal effective July 1. The Boyceville Board of Education has approved the selection of DeeAnn Thompson (soon to be Sol) for the position of elementary principal in the school district. Thompson will replace Andy Hoeppner, who resigned at the end of the school year after serving as elementary principal for one year.

TOWN OF EMERALD RESIDENT ASKS FOR MORATORIUM: After outlining problems residents believe are associated with Emerald Sky Dairy, Town of Emerald resident Virginia Drath has asked the St. Croix County Board for a moratorium on Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs). Emerald Sky Dairy has had five state Department of Natural Resources violations in the last four years, she said at the St. Croix County Board’s June 2 meeting during public comments.

NO LEGAL STANDING TO STOP RIDGELAND CHICKEN TOSS AND PIG WRESTLING: A Dunn County judge has determined that the Farm Bird Sanctuary has no legal standing to request a permanent injunction prohibiting the Ridgeland Pioneer Days chicken toss and pig wrestling. Judge Rod W. Smeltzer said at a court hearing June 2 he did not grant an emergency injunction requested by the Farm Bird Sanctuary at a hearing on February 11 but that he had allowed the sanctuary to file briefs with the court pertaining to the non-profit organization’s legal standing to request an injunction against the Village of Ridgeland.

ST. CROIX COUNTY DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY: The St. Croix County Board has approved a resolution ratifying a proclamation by the county board chair declaring a state of emergency due to riots and civil commotion in Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington Counties in Minnesota. After George Floyd died on May 25, there was concern that activity “across the river” could spill over into St. Croix County.

BOYCEVILLE SENIORS AWARDED MORE THAN $185,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS AND AWARDS: The Boyceville High School Class of 2020 had a Virtual Awards and Scholarship Program this year. Twenty students received recognition for their academic and volunteer efforts this year with the scholarships and awards totalling more than $185,000.

BOYCEVILLE HOLDS PRIVATE GRADUATION CEREMONIES: Each graduate and their families were allotted 15 minutes for a private graduation ceremony on Friday evening and Saturday, June 5 and 6. Boyceville High School principal Tyler Moy gave an abbreviated version of his prepared graduation address each of the graduates that participated in the special ceremonies.

June 17: HANESTAD WINS BIG: Rick Hanestad of Boyceville won the $10,000 top prize Rick won for taking the checkered flag in the 50-lap finale of the 21st annual Masters weekend at Cedar Lake Speedway last Saturday, June 13.

GLENWOOD CITY MOVING AHEAD WITH PROJECTS: The City Council moved ahead with several projects at their regular meeting Monday evening, June 15th. Included in the projects are the proposed new Library, Community Center, Police Station and City Hall. The council passed a resolution committing matching funds to the project. They also approved an agreement with the fair and the county over the construction of a Community Safe Room on the fairgrounds. They also heard about the delivery dates for the new dump truck and police car and the need for a new fire engine.

SIMMONS SELECTED AS NEW GC SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER: The Glenwood City School Board welcomed a new member at its June 15 meeting. The board unanimously appointed Nathan Simmons, one of two applicants for the open seat, following an interview during Monday night’s board session. Simmons will fill the seat vacated by Lisa Logghe, who recently resigned. That seat will be up for re-election next April.

June 24: PROPOSED WIND FARMS TOPIC ON “THE WEST SIDE”: Residents in the St. Croix County Town of Forest and the Eau Claire County Town of Clear Creek have voiced their opposition to proposed wind farms on the Wisconsin Public Radio show “The West Side.” Dean Kallenbach, host of the show on 88.3 WHWC-FM/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM River Falls, spoke June 12 with Jaime Junker, chair of the Town of Forest, Brenda Salseg of the Forest Voice, Carl Anton, a member of the Eau Claire County Board, Mary Judd, an Eau Claire County resident, and Eric Crawford, wind development manager with RWE Renewables Americas.

WHEELER WOMAN PROBABLE CAUSE FOUND WITH CRIMES AGAINST ELDERLY: A Dunn County judge has found probable cause and has bound a Lori K. Feyen of Wheeler over for trial on seven felonies related to financial crimes against the elderly. The felonies include fraudulent financial card use of over $10,000; theft of movable property valued between $10,000 and $100,000; two counts of forgery; theft of movable property; misappropriating an identification to obtain money; and criminal damage to property over $2,500.

DUNN COUNTY BOARD POSTPONES VOTE ON REFERENDUM: The Dunn County Board has postponed a vote until July 29 on authorizing a referendum question on the fall ballot for the solid waste and recycling division asking for $1 million recurring for five years. Postponing until the July 29 county board meeting will allow for further legal research and time to establish a tax levy and dollar figures for the referendum question, he said.

FIVE GC SCHOOL STAFF MEMBERS RETIRE: With another school year coming to a close this month, five staff members from Glenwood City School District have announced their retirements. Julie Lee, Mary Blaser, Ann Borgenheimer, Lu Jasperson and Duane Zielsdorf have taken the shortened school year as an opportunity to ease into retirement. While Borgenheimer is an elementary teacher the other four have served the district residents and students as support staff.