Corn truck caught on fire on Rustic Road 3

FIRE DAMAGED THIS CORN TRUCK — A Semi Truck carrying a load of shelled corn caught on fire Monday forenoon on Rustic Road Three just south of Highway 128 in Glenwood Township. The fire started in the right rear wheel of the tractor and when the tire blew, the force damaged the bottom of the trailer and corn spilled onto the highway. With the help of people that stopped to help the tractor was separated from the trailer and Glenwood City firefighters were able to keep the fire damage to one of the rear tires. —photo by Shawn DeWitt