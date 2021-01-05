Alievia H. James, age 82, of Menomonie, WI, went home to be with her heavenly father on December 29, 2020, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.

Alievia was born April 23, 1938, to August and Lena Schutz. She was raised on a dairy farm on Hwy K, south of Boyceville. As a child, Alievia trusted Christ as her personal Savior. She graduated from Boyceville High School in 1955 and went on to Oak Hills Bible Institute in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Alievia married Harold James on August 22, 1958. They lived in Boyceville for 9 years before moving to the Schutz family farm where they raised 4 children. Along with all the other duties of a farm wife, Alievia found time for teaching Sunday School and helping with summer Vacation Bible School, as well as time for sewing and gardening. She used her talents to make clothing and hand-made gifts for her children and grandchildren and loved spending time in her flower garden and preparing for the annual plant sale. Alievia was Treasurer for Stanton Township for many years and a custodian for Boyceville Schools.

Alievia is survived by three children, Chris (Mark) Simonson, Randy (Erline) James, Wanda (Jesse) Larson; a son-in-law, Mark Robey; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Ruth Schutz and Ardy James; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Lena Schutz; two sisters, Audney and Alena; a daughter, Marilyn Robey; and her husband, Harold.

A public visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. There was a private funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the funeral home. The service was streamed to Olson Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OlsonFunerals. Burial was in Mound Cemetery in the Town of Tiffany, Dunn Co. WI.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com