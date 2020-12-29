Pickett makes Christmas Stockings for Meals on Wheels

CHRISTMAS STOCKINGS — Kendra Pickett, a member of the Colfax High School chapter of the National Honor Society, made Christmas stockings for her NHS community service project this quarter for the recipients of Meals on Wheels on the Colfax route. Each Christmas stocking was filled with hot chocolate, a candy cane, a Christmas ornament and a small bottle of hand sanitizer. She delivered the Christmas stockings to the Grapevine Senior Center December 7. The stockings were delivered some days later to ensure for COVID safety. —photo submitted