Off the Editor’s Desk – 12-30-2020

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Hope for a better year!

Do we all make a New Year’s resolutions for our loved ones and ourselves? Well I do. And as bad as 2020 was for my family and me, I am hoping that 2021 will be a great year for us all.

I would like to predict that the Coronavirus will be gone and we all will have a happy and fulfilling life with family and friends.

Getting the Coronavirus behind us will be the burden off our backs and things hopefully will return to normal.

When I first thought about our school children learning from home, I hoped it would work and the kids could find that learning was better at home and maybe we would not have to build more of those million dollar buildings for them to learn. How wrong was I in that thought. I have been convinced that the best way for them to learn is in a classroom with a teacher instructing them.

I have not been inconvenienced too much by the closings caused by the virus and not being able to sit inside to eat lunch and having to wear that damn mask. Some people think it a sin to go without the mask.

But I do miss going to church on Sunday.

The federal government is set to send us more money in the form of a Coronavirus relief program. The bill passed by Congress calls for $600, but the president wants it to be $2,000 to everyone.

We are all going to get free money, but wait a minute. There is no such thing as free money. So maybe not next year, but in the foreseeable future, we all will be taxed to pay that money back to whoever the Feds borrowed it from. Probably borrowed money from China?

How will I use the free money? Will I put in the bank and save it? I probably will spend it on something that I don’t need, but that keeps it in circulation and helps the economy.

If you don’t need this bail out money, I could make a couple of suggestions about maybe donating some of it to non-profit organizations. There are a lot of them out there and if you watch television, many of them have slots on the TV that request money to help them in their endeavors.

But, there are also several local charities that need funds too. Some of them can also use your volunteer time to help them with their mission. So check it out, you will get the feeling of great joy if you help someone else out.

If you are wondering what you can do locally, volunteers are needed to help out with youth groups, like 4-H, scouts, school, library, and church programs. If you really want to get involved, try spending your time helping out the local ambulance service or the fire department, and maybe running for public office.

There are a lot of things your can get involved with, so do it.

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton