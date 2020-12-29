Marie E. Teigen, age 72, formerly of Glenwood City, WI, died on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at her residence at the Oak Park Senior Living in Oak Park Heights, MN.

Marie was born June 30, 1948, in Bergen, Norway to Jacob and Johanna (Skarsvaag) Orjansen.

They moved to immigrated to Minnesota in the mid 50s, where she graduated from Hendrum High School and later from UW-Stout in Menomonie, WI.

Marie married James Teigen on September 6, 1975, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Glenwood City, WI.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, brothers Brent and Harold Orjansen and nephew Carey Orjansen and several pets who were so dear to her.

Marie is survived by a brother-in-law Jerry (Sally) Teigen of New Richmond, WI, sisters-in-law, Debra Snyder and husband Jeffery of Two Rivers, and Gail (Richard) Arends of Moorhead, MN. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Marie was interred at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood City, WI, on December 28, 2020.

Anderson Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com