Linda Ann (Tuschl) Morrison 64 of Lake Havasu City, AZ. passed away Wednesday December 23, 2020, at Havasu Regional Medical Center, Lake Havasu City, AZ, Hospital with her loving husband Jay by her side.

Linda was born on August 6, 1956, at St. Joseph Hospital in Chippewas Falls, WI, to Clarence and Marian (Benish) Tuschl. She married Jay Morrison on January 11, 1985. She was a very hard worker. First working at the root beer stand, bartending and then moving to Kenosha, WI, to work for American Motors building cars. She came back to Colfax to work delivering mail for the USPS. She moved with Jay to Winter, WI, and started her own buisness of embroidery shirts and hats from home. Unfortunately she had a stroke and they needed to move to a warmer climate, Arizona.

She was a wonderful, thoughtful person, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved playing pool, horseshoes and rooting on them Packers. “First and ten do it again”, she would scream. she was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Linda is survived by her husband Jay Morrison, step-daughter Jayme (Travis) Owens of Corryton, TN; step-grandchildren, Makenna and Talan. Brother Ron (Connie) Tuschl; step-brother Randy (Rose) Owen; mother Marian Trent; sisters-in-law, Cindy Tuschl and Linda Nofsinger Tuschl; brothers-in-law, Gordy Kiekhafer and Patrick Trepania; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Linda is preceded in death by her father, Clarence Tuschl; sisters, Betty Kiekhafer and Diane Trepania; brothers, Jim and David Tuschl. Brother-in-law Joe Morrison, sister-in-law Sharol Gossett.

A celebration of life will be held sometime in June of 2021 around Colfax, WI area.