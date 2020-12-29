Joyce Allene (Myers) Gunderson, born January 22, 1938 in Eau Claire, WI, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mabel Myers.

Her Christian faith being her top priority, Joyce’s next great love was for her family, who loved her dearly, and with whom she showed deep care, through her words and many actions. Joyce was also grateful for a lifetime of special friends, with whom she shared prayers, support and much laughter.

A Wisconsin farmer’s daughter at heart, Joyce lived a joyful, significant and abundantly productive life. Overcoming polio in her youth, she felt led to pursue a career in nursing. Receiving her nursing degree from the University of Wisconsin (Eau Claire), she put her skills to great use, serving as: head nurse in pediatrics at Luther Hospital (Eau Claire, WI); medical nurse at the United States Air Force Clinic (Edwards AFB, CA) — assisting physicals for X-15 pilots and progressing to in-flight nursing for critical care patients out of Japan; head nurse at Gundersen Clinic (LaCrosse, WI); coronary/medical floor nurse at Ottumwa Hospital (IA); IV therapist at Illinois and Florida hospitals; public health nurse (Branch-St. Joseph-Hillsdale Public Health Department, Centerville, MI); and occupational health nurse for General Motors (Three Rivers, MI and Doraville, GA).

Joyce also had a heart for volunteer work. She volunteered at Life Care Center of Lawrenceville (GA); Hebron Medical Clinic (GA); Hebron Baptist Church Counseling Center (GA), and StreetWise Georgia. She was active in her local church, 12Stone, enjoying small group Bible studies, as well as serving as a church greeter and for several prayer ministries, including crocheting prayer shawls for those in need. Throughout 2020, Joyce sewed COVID masks for Georgia-area hospitals.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Waldon Gunderson, she is survived by her son, Thomas James Gunderson and daughter-in-law Yvonne (grandsons Daniel and Matthew); and daughter Mary Joyce Gunderson-Switzer and son-in-law JR (grandson Aaron). She is also survived by her sisters Joan and Jackie, and brother David, as well as her nephews Scott Gunderson and Scott Hendrikson, and nieces Linda, Audrey and Cindy.

A memorial service for Joyce will be held in 2021 at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home. A prayer warrior, Joyce would ask that her legacy be that prayers continue for her three grandsons, in overcoming life’s challenges, while remaining strong in their Christian faith. In lieu of flowers, Joyce requested that donations go to: PANDAS Network (pandasnetwork.org) and The Chicago Lighthouse (chicagolighthouse.org).

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, “A Family Company,” 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.