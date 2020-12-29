GEORGE JAMES SCHLOSSER

George Jerome Schlosser, age 65, of Glenwood City, WI, passed away suddenly on December 23, 2020, at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN, due to complications of pneumonia.

George was born the son of Lawrence and Anna (Klapperich) Schlosser on July 27, 1955, in Durand, WI. He grew up and attended school in Durand, and was later united in marriage to Cheryl Varney on July 15, 1978 in Glenwood City. That same year, he began a career at Son’s Tool where he worked for 25 years.

His passion was farming, and enjoyed every facet of working outdoors with his hands. He took great pride hand feeding each of the baby animals at his hobby farm, and helped raise each and every sheep, cattle, duck, and chicken on the farm. His warm heart for animals brought him so much comfort. The outdoors was his happy place, relishing in doing yard work and cutting wood. He had a very strong work ethic. George was a generous and kind man. Up until he lost his leg, he was either at the neighbor’s house helping out or lending a hand to a passerby.

His dogs were his children, enjoying their companionship and unconditional love. He and Cheryl fondly remember their poodles: Cookie, Spanky, Katie, Silly, Oakly, and Oreo. They enjoyed spending time with their dogs, dancing, playing cards, and exploring the parks together.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Glenwood City; brothers, Tony (Sharon Otto) Schlosser of Durand, WI and Ben (Carol) Schlosser of Boyceville, WI; sisters: Charlotte (Norman) Olson of Pigeon Falls, WI, Darlene Otto of Tony, WI, Edith (Dan Anderson) Schlosser of Menomonie, WI, and Mary Kraft of Menomonie, WI; step-brothers, Ray (Sharon) Radatz of Nelson, WI, and Carl Radatz of Nelson, WI; brothers-in-law: Ed (Precilla) Varney of Henderson, NV, Jeff (Shirley) Varney of Loreto, MN, Greg (Tammy) Varney of Glenwood City, WI, and Joe Schlosser of Elmwood, WI; sisters-in-law: Nancy (Bob) Lindholm Frick of Glenwood City, WI, Roxanne (Jim) Gilbertson of Menomonie, WI, Gloria (Skip) Ford of Eau Claire, WI, Jeanne (Jim Hunstad) Gustafson of Hastings, MN, Theresa Black of Elmwood, WI, Veronica (Steve) White of Graham, WA, and Elaine (Tom) Stoudt of Maiden Rock, WI; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Bernice Schlosser; half-brother, Ron (Shirlie) Pinter; brothers-in-law: Herman McQuiston, David Rasmussen, Duane Kraft, and Dan Black; sisters-in-law, Katie Roatch and Mary Schlosser; step sister-in-law, Tammy Radatz; and many aunts and uncles.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2020, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin. Interment at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Hersey, WI.

Services entrusted to the O’Connell Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI. (715) 684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com