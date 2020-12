Santa Letters – Tiffany Creek Elementary – Mrs. Peterson’s 1st Grade Class – 2020

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Dear Santa,

Hao is Radof. I want a rsce car vat is fast.

Sincerely,

Black Kurschner

Dear Santa,

I Love crismis! I want bobedols and a kite. Happy Krismis Santa.

Sincerely,

Kacie Bachmann

Dear Santa,

How are you santa. I want a Nattve American grl toy and pilgrim toy.

Sincerely,

Sophia Tereshko

Dear Santa,

Is Roduf up thear? I want a ipod a esol. Marecimis santa.

Sincerely,

Myla Mittlestadt

Dear Santa,

hawe do the elfs make Tows? mary crismis ples bring me a pawrwel hope you fel good Santa.

Sincerely,

Hunter Lunsman

Dear Santa,

Haw are the randeer? I want a short haird Thor ackchon figyr and a Vishon ackchon figyr.

Sincerely,

Henry Arnold

Dear Santa,

Are the Eles rele? Can I plees Have Pockeemon cards. and a talibit? Mere Crsms.

Sincerely,

Sawyer Swenby

Dear Santa,

Dowe you have Rootolf? I want a Amarucan girl doll lunchbox.

Sincerely,

Kierra Nehring

Dear Santa,

Are the elfues rel? can I have a fone? happy kurismise.

Sincerely,

Hudson Moe

Dear Santa,

Is Roodoft rel? I want a Batman. and I want a Hot wels car.

Sincerely,

Michael Lalonde