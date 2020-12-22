Please enter your login information to view this article.

Santa Letters – Tiffany Creek Elementary – Mrs Bird’s 1st Grade Class – 2020

Dear Santa

I love yer sled! I rille have a my litl pone set. I do not have a cat but I want a cat. I have ben good. I hope you are not sick.

Love:

Grace Lynn Bensend

Age 6

Dear Santa,

I would like a stuft snake. Are you o k? I hop evre bude is hlfe.

Sincerely,

Olivia Mrdutt

Dear Santa,

I would like Borbes. Is the sla rete?

Sincerely,

Abigail Link

Dear Santa,

I would like a uoonucorn Lego set. Are radeers redee?

Sincerely,

Patricia Schoeder

Dear Santa,

I would like a Lego set of a Diosur. How is Roodof nosse? is it glosing?

Sincerely,

David Score

Dear Santa,

I would like a Legoos. Are the efst ok?

Sincerely,

Roger Smith

Dear Santa,

I would like a Captin amarrck sheld. Haw is Roodoulf?

Sincerely,

Eben Rorek Pattermann

Dear Santa,

I would like a yoyo Ples. Haw are the eafst dooing be cus the crono?

Sincerely,

Patrick Mc Gee

Dear Santa,

I would like a Amarcin gril dol. I hop you are helthe?

Sincerely,

Brylynn Heinz

Dear Santa,

I would like a brown and white bull dog. Is Rudof rede for takof?

Sincerely,

Gemma Swenby

Dear Santa,

I wish I had a boat that was my size. I like to fish! Santa how are you doing on the holidays?

Sincerely,

Jaquan Smith