Santa Letters – Tiffany Creek Elementary – Mrs Bird’s 1st Grade Class – 2020
Dear Santa
I love yer sled! I rille have a my litl pone set. I do not have a cat but I want a cat. I have ben good. I hope you are not sick.
Love:
Grace Lynn Bensend
Age 6
Dear Santa,
I would like a stuft snake. Are you o k? I hop evre bude is hlfe.
Sincerely,
Olivia Mrdutt
Dear Santa,
I would like Borbes. Is the sla rete?
Sincerely,
Abigail Link
Dear Santa,
I would like a uoonucorn Lego set. Are radeers redee?
Sincerely,
Patricia Schoeder
Dear Santa,
I would like a Lego set of a Diosur. How is Roodof nosse? is it glosing?
Sincerely,
David Score
Dear Santa,
I would like a Legoos. Are the efst ok?
Sincerely,
Roger Smith
Dear Santa,
I would like a Captin amarrck sheld. Haw is Roodoulf?
Sincerely,
Eben Rorek Pattermann
Dear Santa,
I would like a yoyo Ples. Haw are the eafst dooing be cus the crono?
Sincerely,
Patrick Mc Gee
Dear Santa,
I would like a Amarcin gril dol. I hop you are helthe?
Sincerely,
Brylynn Heinz
Dear Santa,
I would like a brown and white bull dog. Is Rudof rede for takof?
Sincerely,
Gemma Swenby
Dear Santa,
I wish I had a boat that was my size. I like to fish! Santa how are you doing on the holidays?
Sincerely,
Jaquan Smith