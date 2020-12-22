Naomi Candace Hammond, 77 of Knapp, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, with her family by her side.

Naomi was born July 14, 1943, in Knapp to D. Harold and Candace (Burton) Grapes. She attended Knapp Elementary School and graduated from Boyceville High School Class of 1961. Naomi met her husband and soulmate Dale S. Hammond at a local 4-H club gathering. They were united in marriage at Knapp United Methodist Church on October 27, 1962.

For the past 30 years Naomi provided a loving daycare to several local families. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family and taking them on yearly family vacations.

Naomi is survived by her three daughters, Michelle (David) Thatcher, Tara (Jeffrey) Knopps, and Leah (Jason) Sturm; six grandchildren, Corey (Brittany) Thatcher, John Thatcher, Whitney (Josh) Miller, Lindsey Knopps (Kyle Schmitt), Annik Sturm and Ryan Sturm; three great-grandchildren, Charlie Thatcher, Ava Miller and Colton Miller; 2 sisters, Margaret Hastings and Jerane Wolbert. Other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Glenny Lande. The family would like to thank Dr. Andrea Miller at Mayo Clinic Menomonie and the CCU staff at Luther Hospital for their care and compassion during this difficult time. Per Naomi’s request no services are planned.

“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” ~Winnie the Pooh