My Favorite Christmas – By Mrs. Kiekhafer’s 3rd Grade Class – 2020

My favorite Christmas was last year, wene I was 7. I am so, so, so excited for this Christmas! My intire family are going to be their. Me, Sawyer, 9 years old, Zack, 17 years old, Alex, 5 years mom, 36 years old, and dad, 39 years old. That is this year. My favorite tradision is baking 5 diffrent kinds of 30 Christmas cookies and sharing them around the block, but, sence of covid-19, we cant! It’s not covid-19! It’s edict-19! I hate covid-19!

by Michael Scott

My favorite Cristmas was four years ago. We spent Cristmas at my great aunt’s house. First, me and my family visited with other family and had sooooo much fun (Aunt Nancy is rich). Next, me and the kids played with legos we built lots of cool stuff like battle ships, cars, and houses. Then, we opened our gifts, I got a micrphone (I love singing). Last, I played board games with my family. That is how I spent my favorite Cristmas.

By Alyda Bergeson, age 9

My favorite Christmas was last year. Every Christmas eve we build a relly big snowman we put stone fr eye’s, mouth, and buttons we use a carrot nose and sticks for arm’s. On Christmas moreing we open presents last year I got the Nintendo sitch. After we were done opening presents we go to my Grandma and Grandpa then we go to are other Gradma and Grandpa. that’s why last year was my favorite christmas.

Natalie Kallstrom

my favorite was in 2019. Then we went to my Mom siad over the faimly we play went we get. Then we eat food so we open presint. I nomley get 10 presint. This is some infrmashin a bout Christmas.

by Raylee Kouba

My favorite christmas wus wen. I wus 8. I got Ligos. My grandma and Grandpa and cousins and uncles.

By Caleb Bushey

My favorite Christmas was 2 years ago. I got a nintendo switch for chrismas. My Aunts and Uncles came. I get so many presents. That some informaichan about that chrismas.

By Carter Thompson

My first christmas was in my mom and dads house. First, we talk and spend time. Second, we eat a big meal. Last we open presents. That is what I did for christmas.

by Grayson Baue

My favorite Christmas was 3 years ago because we ate cookies and opened presents. My grandma and granpa and Mom were there. We put up our tree and put the lights on. We all had a great time together.

By Olive Man

My favorite Christmas was last year. It was just me and my family. We had cookies, a tree, and presents. We played with our presents that we got. For supper we have ham and cookies.

by Charles Fruit

My favorite Christmas was last year because Frist, my family played a game of cards. Next, my family plays some board games and some guessing games. then, my family opens presents and talk for a little bit. Finial we have are meal and cookies. That is what I did that christmas.

by Kinsley Prochnow

My favorite thing at Christmas is when we put the tree up with lights. My mom, Maria, Asher and dog Rogue are there. We eat cookies and have milk. I open up my gifts and get toys. Then we go sledding.

Jaxin Roble – Age 10

My favorite Christmas was last year. My mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, cousins, dog, cats, and siblings. We eat ham and sweets. Thare are some thing I do on Christmas.

by Benjamin Keltner, age 9

My favorite chrimas was last year. I was with my Grandma and Grandpa at there house. I see all my family. I eat cookies and food. I get my presents. I play in the snow. I make a snowmen. I get a Dog stuffe. I get a panda staffe. I get a uncoan stuffe. I get a cat staffe. That what I did that chrimas.

Gracie Wanstead

My favorite Christmas happened at my old house. I was 7 years old. My favorite one was last year My mom and her boyfriend was there with me. I made a house for my elf on the shelf, I made her a closet and a bed. Me and my mom bake a buffet for Santa Claus. That is what I did that Christmas.

by Makenna Ross

My favorite Christmas was 1 year ago. First, for breakfast we have orange flavored cinnamon rolls. Next, we open presents. Then, we drive to Meme & Pop’s house. finnally we stay there for about 7 hours.

by Corlin Gilbertson

My favorite Christmas was 1 year ago with my family makeing cookies. The tree lights were cool but the star was cool to!. my grandmo and grandpa come it is fun when my cousins come and playing with them.

by Ethan Horchem